2020 Hyundai Verna - Now in pictures

May 21, 2020, 10:00 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
1138 Views
2020 Hyundai Verna - Now in pictures

Hyundai has now officially launched the new Verna in India at a starting price of Rs 9.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Its official launch couldn't take place earlier due to the national lockdown implemented to curb the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. Sure, the official prices were available on Hyundai's website as the digital sales channels were being strengthened. But now, restrictions are being slowly lifted and the sedan is officially on sale. Let's take a look at its picture gallery.

Hyundai Verna Exterior

Proportions of the Verna have not been changed and even the dimensions remain more or less the same. Although, there are several design upgrades on the exterior.

Hyundai Verna Exterior

Highlights up front include a chrome grille and redesigned LED headlights. Even the bumper is new and comes integrated with projector fog lamps.

Hyundai Verna Exterior

The sedan rides on 16-inch dual tone-styled steel wheels and new diamond cut alloy wheels for the top-of-the-line variants.

Hyundai Verna Exterior

Round at the back, there are not many changes with LED tail lamps and a high boot lid. However, the chrome bits on the bumper and around the reflectors give it a sporty yet premium look.

Hyundai Verna Interior

On the inside, the sedan boasts of a total of 12 segment-first features. The new tech includes a digital instrument cluster with a colour TFT MID, an Arkamys sound system, ECO coating etc.

Hyundai Verna Interior

The other features that add to the convenience include Blue Link connectivity, Driver Rear View Monitor (DRVM), front ventilated seats, a wireless phone charger and the Smart Trunk.

Hyundai Verna Exterior

This feature packed Verna is also equipped with more kit like a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), an electric sunroof, an eight-inch infotainment screen and much more.

Hyundai Verna Exterior

Powertrain-wise, the upgraded BS6 engine line-up comes in five variants and also gets an optional 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. Additionally, there are four gearbox options as well.

Hyundai Verna Exterior

Hyundai is offering this latest iteration of the Verna in six colour options - polar white, typhoon silver, fiery red, titan grey, starry night (blue) and phantom black.

Hyundai Verna Exterior

This 2020 Hyundai Verna will continue to go up against the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Rapid TSI and the soon-to-be-launched Honda City in the C-segment sedans in India.

Hyundai Verna Exterior
  • Hyundai
  • Verna
  • Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 10.9 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 11.31 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 10.47 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 10.9 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 10.99 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 10.36 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 10.8 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 10.39 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 10.36 Lakh onwards

