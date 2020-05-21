2020 Hyundai Verna - Now in pictures

Hyundai has now officially launched the new Verna in India at a starting price of Rs 9.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Its official launch couldn't take place earlier due to the national lockdown implemented to curb the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. Sure, the official prices were available on Hyundai's website as the digital sales channels were being strengthened. But now, restrictions are being slowly lifted and the sedan is officially on sale. Let's take a look at its picture gallery.

Proportions of the Verna have not been changed and even the dimensions remain more or less the same. Although, there are several design upgrades on the exterior.

Highlights up front include a chrome grille and redesigned LED headlights. Even the bumper is new and comes integrated with projector fog lamps.

The sedan rides on 16-inch dual tone-styled steel wheels and new diamond cut alloy wheels for the top-of-the-line variants.

Round at the back, there are not many changes with LED tail lamps and a high boot lid. However, the chrome bits on the bumper and around the reflectors give it a sporty yet premium look.

On the inside, the sedan boasts of a total of 12 segment-first features. The new tech includes a digital instrument cluster with a colour TFT MID, an Arkamys sound system, ECO coating etc.

The other features that add to the convenience include Blue Link connectivity, Driver Rear View Monitor (DRVM), front ventilated seats, a wireless phone charger and the Smart Trunk.

This feature packed Verna is also equipped with more kit like a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), an electric sunroof, an eight-inch infotainment screen and much more.

Powertrain-wise, the upgraded BS6 engine line-up comes in five variants and also gets an optional 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. Additionally, there are four gearbox options as well.

Hyundai is offering this latest iteration of the Verna in six colour options - polar white, typhoon silver, fiery red, titan grey, starry night (blue) and phantom black.

This 2020 Hyundai Verna will continue to go up against the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Rapid TSI and the soon-to-be-launched Honda City in the C-segment sedans in India.