    New Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition launched; gets six new features

    Jay Shah

    13,019 Views
    New Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition launched; gets six new features

    - Offered on the GX variants 

    - Available for a limited time till stocks last

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor has introduced a new limited edition of its Innova Crysta MPV. Available with the GX variants of both petrol and diesel versions in manual and automatic gearboxes, the Limited Edition is available for a limited time and is offered as a complementary package at the regular ex-showroom price. 

    Head-Up Display (HUD)

    As a part of the Limited Edition pack, the Crysta gets equipped with a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system, a head-up display, an air purifier, a wireless charger, and illuminated scuff plates with 16 colours. While the carmaker has enveloped these features into a limited edition bundle, some of them were already offered by the brand as an accessory from the dealer end. 

    Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    Besides these add-ons, the feature highlights of the Toyota Innova Crysta include LED projector headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, a cooled glovebox, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, and cruise control. 

    Infotainment System

    The Innova Crysta Limited Edition will continue to use the 2.4-litre diesel and 2.7-litre petrol motor. The former develops 150bhp and 360Nm torque while the latter is good for 166bhp and 245Nm of peak torque. Both the engines come paired to a five-speed manual and six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Speaking about the offer, V. Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager (AGM), Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “Innova has undisputedly been the leader in the MPV segment since its launch, making it one of our flagship products. We have planned for a campaign to bring over 100 awesome features of Innova Crysta representing technology, luxury, unrivaled comfort, convenience combined with Toyota’s Quality, Durability and Reliability, reaffirming its top position in the segment.”

    Toyota Innova Crysta Image
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    ₹ 17.17 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
