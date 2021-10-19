BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition - All you need to know

Introduction

BMW has recently introduced the 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition in India. This is a special edition that offers some extra features over the regular variant of the sedan, and here's all you need to know about it.

Exterior

As you'd have already got an idea, the Gran Limousine is basically an extended wheelbase version of the regular 3 Series sedan. Now, the talking point of this special edition is the BMW Iconic Glow kidney grille. It is being offered as standard.

Interior

The other noteworthy features inside include a Crystal gearshift knob, 'Vernasca' leather upholstery, comfort seats in the front, rear seat headrest cushions, and a panoramic sunroof. Then, this Iconic Edition is also equipped with features like three-zone automatic climate control, digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, ambient lighting, automatic tail-gate, and even Parking Assist with Reverse Assist.

Engine and Gearbox

Powering the petrol version of this Iconic Edition is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine churning out 255bhp and 400Nm of torque. On the other hand, the oil-burner gets a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel unit producing 188bhp and 400Nm of torque. Both these engines come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and have three driving modes - Comfort, ECOPRO, and Sport.

Price

The ex-showroom prices of this BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition start at Rs 53.5 lakh for the petrol version, and Rs 54.9 lakh for the diesel. BMW India has timed the launch right with the onset of the festive season and deliveries are slated to begin soon.