CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition - All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    845 Views
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition - All you need to know

    Introduction

    BMW has recently introduced the 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition in India. This is a special edition that offers some extra features over the regular variant of the sedan, and here's all you need to know about it.

    Exterior

    As you'd have already got an idea, the Gran Limousine is basically an extended wheelbase version of the regular 3 Series sedan. Now, the talking point of this special edition is the BMW Iconic Glow kidney grille. It is being offered as standard.

    Second Row Seats

    Interior

    The other noteworthy features inside include a Crystal gearshift knob, 'Vernasca' leather upholstery, comfort seats in the front, rear seat headrest cushions, and a panoramic sunroof. Then, this Iconic Edition is also equipped with features like three-zone automatic climate control, digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, ambient lighting, automatic tail-gate, and even Parking Assist with Reverse Assist.

    Engine and Gearbox

    Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    Powering the petrol version of this Iconic Edition is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine churning out 255bhp and 400Nm of torque. On the other hand, the oil-burner gets a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel unit producing 188bhp and 400Nm of torque. Both these engines come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and have three driving modes - Comfort, ECOPRO, and Sport.

    Price

    The ex-showroom prices of this BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition start at Rs 53.5 lakh for the petrol version, and Rs 54.9 lakh for the diesel. BMW India has timed the launch right with the onset of the festive season and deliveries are slated to begin soon.

    Right Front Three Quarter
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Image
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine
    ₹ 52.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR P550 AWD - All you need to know
     Next 
    New Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition launched; gets six new features

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1998 Views
    8 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thOCT
    View All Popular Cars
    Volvo S90

    Volvo S90

    ₹ 61.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

    ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 10th November 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 38.85 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BMW-Cars

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 62.96 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 66.90 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 60.79 Lakh
    Pune₹ 62.59 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 62.97 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 58.62 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 64.45 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 58.87 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 58.22 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1998 Views
    8 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition - All you need to know