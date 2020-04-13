Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • New Toyota Harrier officially revealed in Japan

New Toyota Harrier officially revealed in Japan

April 13, 2020, 08:22 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
6732 Views
Be the first to comment
New Toyota Harrier officially revealed in Japan

- Fourth-generation model of the ToyotaHarrier

- Will be launched globally later this year

- Unlikely to be launched in India

The next-generation Toyota Harrier has been officially unveiled in Japan. The coupe SUV will go on sale in the international markets later this year. The all-new Harrier will also spawn the new-gen Lexus RX.

Toyota Fortuner Exterior

Like newer Toyotas, the fourth-generation Harrier is underpinned by the modular TNGA platform. And with this generation update, the new Harrier features sleeker design elements and a coupe silhouette, which is complemented by the long bonnet and the steeply raked C-pillar. It feature LED-projector headlamps with J-shaped LED DRLs and slim LED taillights along with an extended light bar.

Toyota Fortuner Interior

Inside, the cabin is finished in dual-tone black and tan leather upholstery with a large 12.3-inch touchscreen taking centre stage and touch-sensitive HVAC controls below it. The Harrier comes loaded with an electro-chromic panoramic sunroof, JBL audio system, and a digital rear-view mirror among others.

The new-gen Toyota Harrier is available with a choice of petrol and hybrid powertrains. It gets a 2.0-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol motor that makes 170bhp and 207Nm of torque. It is coupled to a Direct-Shift CVT. The hybrid version employs a 175bhp/221Nm 2.5-litre petrol engine that is paired to an 88kW electric motor at the front wheel. Additionally, the four-wheel-drive version also gets a 40kW motor at the rear wheel, which takes the combined system output to 220bhp. Irrespective of the powertrain, both versions are offered with an all-wheel drivetrain.

Toyota Fortuner Exterior

The Harrier is unlikely to make its way to our shores. That said, Toyota will launch the Fortuner facelift later this year in India. And if that wasn’t enough, a special edition Fortuner is on the cards sooner than later.

  • Toyota
  • Fortuner
  • Toyota Fortuner
  • Harrier
  • Toyota Harrier
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Toyota Fortuner Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 34.86 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 35.59 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 32.69 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 34.8 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 33.91 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 31.36 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 34.19 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 32.49 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 31.93 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Big, burly, and road presence by the bucket loa ...

1583 Likes
168228 Views

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

We all know that the Toyota Innova Crysta is a ...

3453 Likes
318868 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in