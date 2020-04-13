New Toyota Harrier officially revealed in Japan

- Fourth-generation model of the ToyotaHarrier

- Will be launched globally later this year

- Unlikely to be launched in India

The next-generation Toyota Harrier has been officially unveiled in Japan. The coupe SUV will go on sale in the international markets later this year. The all-new Harrier will also spawn the new-gen Lexus RX.

Like newer Toyotas, the fourth-generation Harrier is underpinned by the modular TNGA platform. And with this generation update, the new Harrier features sleeker design elements and a coupe silhouette, which is complemented by the long bonnet and the steeply raked C-pillar. It feature LED-projector headlamps with J-shaped LED DRLs and slim LED taillights along with an extended light bar.

Inside, the cabin is finished in dual-tone black and tan leather upholstery with a large 12.3-inch touchscreen taking centre stage and touch-sensitive HVAC controls below it. The Harrier comes loaded with an electro-chromic panoramic sunroof, JBL audio system, and a digital rear-view mirror among others.

The new-gen Toyota Harrier is available with a choice of petrol and hybrid powertrains. It gets a 2.0-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol motor that makes 170bhp and 207Nm of torque. It is coupled to a Direct-Shift CVT. The hybrid version employs a 175bhp/221Nm 2.5-litre petrol engine that is paired to an 88kW electric motor at the front wheel. Additionally, the four-wheel-drive version also gets a 40kW motor at the rear wheel, which takes the combined system output to 220bhp. Irrespective of the powertrain, both versions are offered with an all-wheel drivetrain.

The Harrier is unlikely to make its way to our shores. That said, Toyota will launch the Fortuner facelift later this year in India. And if that wasn’t enough, a special edition Fortuner is on the cards sooner than later.