Coronavirus pandemic: Renault India extends warranty and service schedule; provides support to dealers

- Renault India has relaxed warranty and service schedules for all vehicles

- The company has launched the ‘Book Online, Pay Later’ campaign

Renault India has announced a series of measures to counter the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. These steps are aimed at mitigating the challenges faced by customers in current times.

The company has announced relaxation on warranty (including the extended warranty policies) and periodic service schedules for its customers during this lockdown period. Renault India will continue to offer roadside assistance for its customers in case of an emergency.

Renault has also launched an online booking campaign known as ‘Book Online, Pay Later’, which lets the customer book a Renault vehicle online without paying any immediate booking amount. This action is further substantiated by the use of digital modes of communication with the prospects, providing them all the information at home. The My Renault App can be used by existing customers for updates on all the information about the company as well as to explore the range of vehicles or book one online.

At the same time, Renault has also held the interest of dealers as a key priority. The company has announced incentives and relaxation on targets to ease the effects of the lockdown. Renault has also set up a task-force to facilitate financial transactions with the dealership networks and has extended support to dealers in terms of inventory holding costs. Additionally, the company has started a special programme on skill development and online training of network sales teams.