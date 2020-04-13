New Haval H5 images leaked ahead of China debut

- New-gen H5 design leaked ahead of China debut

- Likely to get three petrol engine options - 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid, and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol

Images of the new-generation Haval H5 have been leaked ahead of its official launch in China later this year. Based on what can be seen, the new Haval H5 will get a boxier design over its predecessor. The updated version of the rugged SUV will get rounded off headlamps which is complemented by a large grille with three horizontal slats. The SUV features black bumpers with integrated tow hooks. The vehicle gets black wheel arches and side skirts which connects to the bumpers.

In terms of features, the new Haval H5 is expected to be offered with a large panoramic sunroof, roof rails, and black coloured ORVMs and door handles. In terms of dimension, the upcoming model is expected to measure more-or-less same as its predecessor. Mechanically, the Haval H5 is expected to be offered in three petrol engine options - 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid, and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine option.

Great Wall Motor announced its plans to enter the Indian market at the 2020 Auto Expo. The Chinese car manufacturer will mark its presence in India with the Haval brand. It is believed that that Haval H6 could be the company’s first product in India. The company has showcased the F5, F7, F7X, H9, H Concept and the Vision 2025 concept at the biennial automotive show which was held earlier this year.

Photo Source: CNC