Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • New Toyota Fortuner facelift teased ahead of global debut

New Toyota Fortuner facelift teased ahead of global debut

June 01, 2020, 11:22 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
850 Views
Write a comment
New Toyota Fortuner facelift teased ahead of global debut

- New Fortuner to debut in Thailand on 4 June

- Will feature sportier styling

- India launch expected towards the end of this year

The 2020 Toyota Fortuner facelift has been officially teased ahead of its global debut in Thailand on 4 June. The full-size SUV will be revealed alongside the new Toyota Hilux Revo pick-up truck.

Leaked images have revealed that the 2020 Toyota Fortuner will feature sportier styling. The mid-cycle update will include sleeker LED headlamps, a slim grille and a new bumper with wider air-dam. The profile will get updated alloy wheels, while the rear will feature a sporty bumper. The interiors may get some updates in the form of a new trim and additional features.

Mechanically, the Thai-spec Toyota Fortuner facelift will continue to be offered with the same 2.4-litre and 2.8-litre diesel engines that will be paired to a six-speed automatic transmission. The Thai version may receive a bump in power figures. As for the Indian model, it is expected to remain unchanged mechanically.

While the Fortuner facelift will go on sale in Thailand in the weeks to come, the SUV will be launched in India towards the end of 2020.  

  • Toyota
  • Fortuner facelift
  • Toyota Fortuner Facelift
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Need a Car Loan
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Popular Videos

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Big, burly, and road presence by the bucket loa ...

1630 Likes
174516 Views

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

We all know that the Toyota Innova Crysta is a ...

3590 Likes
336317 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra New TharMahindra New Thar

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

8L - ₹ 10L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in