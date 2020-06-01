New Toyota Fortuner facelift teased ahead of global debut

- New Fortuner to debut in Thailand on 4 June

- Will feature sportier styling

- India launch expected towards the end of this year

The 2020 Toyota Fortuner facelift has been officially teased ahead of its global debut in Thailand on 4 June. The full-size SUV will be revealed alongside the new Toyota Hilux Revo pick-up truck.

Leaked images have revealed that the 2020 Toyota Fortuner will feature sportier styling. The mid-cycle update will include sleeker LED headlamps, a slim grille and a new bumper with wider air-dam. The profile will get updated alloy wheels, while the rear will feature a sporty bumper. The interiors may get some updates in the form of a new trim and additional features.

Mechanically, the Thai-spec Toyota Fortuner facelift will continue to be offered with the same 2.4-litre and 2.8-litre diesel engines that will be paired to a six-speed automatic transmission. The Thai version may receive a bump in power figures. As for the Indian model, it is expected to remain unchanged mechanically.

While the Fortuner facelift will go on sale in Thailand in the weeks to come, the SUV will be launched in India towards the end of 2020.