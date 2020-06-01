Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Ford Puma updated with new variants and engine options

Ford Puma updated with new variants and engine options

June 01, 2020, 10:00 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
256 Views
Write a comment
Ford Puma updated with new variants and engine options

-         New range-topper ST-Line X Vignale

-         Gets new seven-speed auto and 48V mild hybrid

Within a year of its global debut, Ford has felt the need to update the new Puma. The compact crossover now gets a new top-of-the-line ST-Line X Vignale trim along with new auto gearbox and updated powertrain line-up.

The new seven-speed automatic transmission is available with the 125bhp 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine. Meanwhile, the 48Vmild-hybrid system is now offered with two output options. Customers can either opt for the 125bhp or the 155bhp version of the EcoBoost hybrid both of which now comes with the 48V mild hybrid system.

Ford EcoSport Interior

Meanwhile, the new range-topper ST-Line X variant comes with exclusive 18-inch alloy wheels, a satin aluminium upper grille, ebony lower grille, and body-coloured lower rear bumper. Standard fitment includes LED headlights, Windsor leather upholstery, wrapped instrument cluster, heated front seats and steering wheel, and KeyFree system. The other variants now also benefit from Ford’s Local Hazard Information, enabled by the FordPass Connect modem. They also get ‘MegaBox’ storage box which can house unstable items inside the car such as houseplants or golf clubs.

Ford EcoSport Exterior

On the other hand, the fully-blown Puma ST from the Performance division is promised to arrive later this year. Ford has also invested approximately 200 million Euros at its manufacturing facility in Craiova, Romania for the production of Puma. Indian debut of the Puma is unlikely unless Ford India decides they need a Creta-rival in their line-up.

  • Ford
  • EcoSport
  • Ford Puma
  • Puma
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Ford EcoSport Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 9.41 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 9.75 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 9.02 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 9.31 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 9.5 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 8.94 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 9.35 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 8.99 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 8.97 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

2019 Ford Figo Facelift Review

2019 Ford Figo Facelift Review

With the arrival of the 2019 Ford Figo, the seg ...

86 Likes
33494 Views

2019 Ford Endeavour Pros and Cons

2019 Ford Endeavour Pros and Cons

The Endeavour was always a well-equipped full-s ...

931 Likes
81732 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra New TharMahindra New Thar

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

8L - ₹ 10L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in