Ford Puma updated with new variants and engine options

- New range-topper ST-Line X Vignale

- Gets new seven-speed auto and 48V mild hybrid

Within a year of its global debut, Ford has felt the need to update the new Puma. The compact crossover now gets a new top-of-the-line ST-Line X Vignale trim along with new auto gearbox and updated powertrain line-up.

The new seven-speed automatic transmission is available with the 125bhp 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine. Meanwhile, the 48Vmild-hybrid system is now offered with two output options. Customers can either opt for the 125bhp or the 155bhp version of the EcoBoost hybrid both of which now comes with the 48V mild hybrid system.

Meanwhile, the new range-topper ST-Line X variant comes with exclusive 18-inch alloy wheels, a satin aluminium upper grille, ebony lower grille, and body-coloured lower rear bumper. Standard fitment includes LED headlights, Windsor leather upholstery, wrapped instrument cluster, heated front seats and steering wheel, and KeyFree system. The other variants now also benefit from Ford’s Local Hazard Information, enabled by the FordPass Connect modem. They also get ‘MegaBox’ storage box which can house unstable items inside the car such as houseplants or golf clubs.

On the other hand, the fully-blown Puma ST from the Performance division is promised to arrive later this year. Ford has also invested approximately 200 million Euros at its manufacturing facility in Craiova, Romania for the production of Puma. Indian debut of the Puma is unlikely unless Ford India decides they need a Creta-rival in their line-up.