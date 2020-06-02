Porsche unveils 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition; only 992 units to be built

-Heritage model is based on the recently unveiled 992 Generation 911 Targa convertible

-Available with both manual transmission and PDK

Porsche has unveiled the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition ahead of official sales beginning autumn 2020. It’s based on the recently unveiled 992 generation 911 Targa 4S and will be limited to 992 units worldwide.

It’s based on the 4S versions of the Targa and will be available with either the seven-speed manual or the eight-speed PDK. The engine in question is of course Porsche’s legendary twin-turbo 3.0-litre straight-six boxer mill producing 444bhp/530Nm. It’s got a top-speed of 304kmph and a 0-100kmph time of under 3.6-seconds.

The Heritage Design Edition, as the name suggests, is a tribute to Porsche’s of the Yore and each element that gives this car its unique identity has a nice story behind it. The colours and graphics are from Porsche’s lengthy association with motorsports with the numbering matching the font of classic race cars. The “Spears” graphics on the side was one of the first ever customisation options that Porsche offered with its cars. The crest on the rear has been likened to the badges that were handed to owners of the 356 range of cars that completed 100,000km on the original engine. Finally, the third standout element of this car is a special interpretation of Porsche’s Fuchs alloy wheels which can be had for this design Edition in sizes of 20 or 21-inches.

The interior has been trimmed out in Bordeaux Red two-tone leather upholstery and Atacama Beige OLEA club leather, designed exclusively for this edition. Keeping with the heritage them, Porsche has also included Corduroy in the centre panels of the seats and in the door panels. However, this is still a modern Porsche so you get all the equipment like climate control, fully digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system, powered seats, windows and ORVMs just to name a few.

With the launch of this car, Porsche is also offering various heritage design elements for customers of standard models to include on their vehicles. This has been dubbed the Pure Heritage Design package.