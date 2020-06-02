Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Porsche unveils 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition; only 992 units to be built

Porsche unveils 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition; only 992 units to be built

June 02, 2020, 03:31 AM IST by Desirazu Venkat
200 Views
Write a comment
Porsche unveils 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition; only 992 units to be built

-Heritage model is based on the recently unveiled 992 Generation 911 Targa convertible

-Available with both manual transmission and PDK  

Porsche has unveiled the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition ahead of official sales beginning autumn 2020. It’s based on the recently unveiled 992 generation 911 Targa 4S and will be limited to 992 units worldwide.

Porsche 911 Exterior

It’s based on the 4S versions of the Targa and will be available with either the seven-speed manual or the eight-speed PDK. The engine in question is of course Porsche’s legendary twin-turbo 3.0-litre straight-six boxer mill producing 444bhp/530Nm. It’s got a top-speed of 304kmph and a 0-100kmph time of under 3.6-seconds. 

Porsche 911 Exterior

The Heritage Design Edition, as the name suggests, is a tribute to Porsche’s of the Yore and each element that gives this car its unique identity has a nice story behind it. The colours and graphics are from Porsche’s lengthy association with motorsports with the numbering matching the font of classic race cars. The “Spears” graphics on the side was one of the first ever customisation options that Porsche offered with its cars. The crest on the rear has been likened to the badges that were handed to owners of the 356 range of cars that completed 100,000km on the original engine. Finally, the third standout element of this car is a special interpretation of Porsche’s Fuchs alloy wheels which can be had for this design Edition in sizes of 20 or 21-inches. 

Porsche 911 Wheels-Tyres

The interior has been trimmed out in Bordeaux Red two-tone leather upholstery and Atacama Beige OLEA club leather, designed exclusively for this edition. Keeping with the heritage them, Porsche has also included Corduroy in the centre panels of the seats and in the door panels. However, this is still a modern Porsche so you get all the equipment like climate control, fully digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system, powered seats, windows and ORVMs just to name a few. 

Porsche 911 Interior

With the launch of this car, Porsche is also offering various heritage design elements for customers of standard models to include on their vehicles. This has been dubbed the Pure Heritage Design package.

  • Porsche
  • Porsche 911
  • 911
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Porsche 911 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 1.91 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 2.04 Crore onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 1.88 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 1.94 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 1.8 Crore onwards
Chennai₹ 1.96 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 1.8 Crore onwards
Chandigarh₹ 1.83 Crore onwards

Popular Videos

Porsche Macan Features and More Price Rs 69.98 Lakhs Onwards

Porsche Macan Features and More Price Rs 69.98 Lakhs Onwards

The new Porsche Macan has just made its way int ...

30 Likes
5915 Views

Polo GT TDI Review

Polo GT TDI Review

We review the Hot Hatch - 'GT' once again, this ...

690 Likes
113346 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra New TharMahindra New Thar

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

8L - ₹ 10L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in