New Tata Nexon XM+ (S) variant launched in India; priced at Rs 9.75 lakh

- Positioned between the XM (S) and XZ+ variant options

- Available in petrol and diesel guise in both manual and AMT options

Tata Motors has extended the Nexon portfolio with the launch of the new XM+ (S) variant. This new variant is available in petrol and diesel powertrains in both manual and automatic transmission options. The Nexon XM+ (S) has been introduced at a starting price of Rs 9.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The newly launched variant has been positioned between the XM (S) and XZ+ variant options.

The feature list in the Tata Nexon XM+ (S) variant includes an electric sunroof, seven-inch floating infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four-speaker system, cooled glove box, rear AC vents, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, digital instrument cluster, multi-drive modes, 12V rear power socket, and a shark fin antenna. The new variant is available in four colour options Calgary White, Daytona Grey, Flame Red, and Foliage Green colour.

Mechanically, the 1.2-litre Turbocharged Revotron engine produces 118bhp at 5,500rpm and 170Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. On the other hand, the diesel version is powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq engine which generates 108bhp at 4,000rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. Both the engine options are available in manual and AMT options.

Commenting on the occasion, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., “We are elated to witness the continued affinity of our consumers with the Nexon brand. The upward trajectory of Nexon sales in the country is backed by its immense popularity, recognition and our promise to deliver the best to the customers. With more than 3,50,000 Nexon's on the road, it has successfully marked its place as the #1 SUV in India and has undoubtedly been the flagbearer of Tata Motors’ commitment to safety, paving the way for other segment-defining products from our stable. Taking this momentum ahead, we are happy to introduce the feature-rich XM+ (S) variant, which will certainly diversify our Nexon portfolio further and draw newer customers to our showrooms.”

The ex-showroom, Delhi prices for the Tata Nexon XM+ (S) variants are as follows –

Petrol

XM+ (S) – Rs 9.75 lakh

XMA+ (S) – Rs 10.40 lakh

Diesel

XM+ (S) – Rs 11.05 lakh

XMA+ (S) – Rs 11.70 lakh