    New Tata HBX lower variant interiors leaked

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,514 Views
    New Tata HBX lower variant interiors leaked

    - The Tata HBX mid-variant features all four power windows

    - The model will be launched in India later this year

    Tata Motors continues testing the HBX micro-SUV ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place later this year. New spy images shared on the web reveal a test-mule of a lower variant of the model.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the spy images, the new Tata HBX test-mule features a small freestanding music system, with controls for the unit positioned lower on the centre console. Although the dashboard is wrapped in camouflage, we do get to see a few other additional details such as the squared AC vents with Piano Black surrounds, A-pillar mounted tweeters, a Piano Black insert behind the gear lever, and a multi-function three-spoke steering wheel. The door handles receive a Piano Black finish as well, while the rear doors are equipped with power windows. Also on offer will be a parcel tray and what seems to be non-adjustable head-rests for the rear passengers.

    Exterior highlights of the 2021 Tata HBX, which could be christened as the Hornbill, include tri-arrow design for the front grille, split headlamp setup, dual-tone alloy wheels, chunky wheel arches, wrap-around LED tail lights, an integrated spoiler, and a rear-bumper mounted number plate recess.

    Second Row Seats

    Powering the upcoming Tata HBX could be a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit. Once launched, the Tata HBX will rival the Mahindra KUV100 NXT and the Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

    Image Source

    Tata HBX Image
    Tata HBX
    ₹ 5.00 - 8.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Tata
    • Tata HBX
    • HBX
