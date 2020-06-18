New Mercedes-Benz GLS begins arriving at dealerships

- The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS is available with petrol and diesel powertrains

- The model is offered in six colours

Mercedes-Benz launched the third generation GLS in India earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 99.90 lakh (ex-showroom, all India, except Kerala). The model has now begun arriving at local dealerships in the country, with the unit seen in the images here finished in a shade of Polar White.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLS is available in two variants including the GLS 450 and GLS400d. The former is a six-cylinder petrol engine producing 362bhp and 500Nm of torque while the latter is a six-cylinder diesel motor producing 325bhp and 700Nm of torque. Both engines are paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission with the company’s 4Matic four-wheel-drive system. The petrol unit also features a 48V mild-hybrid system that produces 22bhp and 250Nm of torque.

Visual highlights of the next-gen Mercedes-Benz GLS include multi-beam LED headlamps, panoramic sunroof, new 21-inch alloy wheels, new front and rear bumpers, new two-slat grille and new LED tail lights. The model is available in six colours including Polar White, Obsidian Black, Mojave Silver, Cavansite Blue, Selenite Grey and Hyacinth Red.

Inside, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS comes equipped with 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, widescreen cockpit, five-zone climate control, wireless charging at the front and rear, 11 USB ports, MBUX rear tablet, electric sun-blinds for the second row and an Easy-Pack tail gate. Safety features on the model include nine airbags, blind spot assist, active brake assist and a 360-degree camera.