Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • New Mercedes-Benz GLS begins arriving at dealerships

New Mercedes-Benz GLS begins arriving at dealerships

June 18, 2020, 03:38 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
709 Views
Write a comment
New Mercedes-Benz GLS begins arriving at dealerships

- The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS is available with petrol and diesel powertrains

- The model is offered in six colours

Mercedes-Benz launched the third generation GLS in India earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 99.90 lakh (ex-showroom, all India, except Kerala). The model has now begun arriving at local dealerships in the country, with the unit seen in the images here finished in a shade of Polar White.

Mercedes-Benz GLS left rear three quarter

The new Mercedes-Benz GLS is available in two variants including the GLS 450 and GLS400d. The former is a six-cylinder petrol engine producing 362bhp and 500Nm of torque while the latter is a six-cylinder diesel motor producing 325bhp and 700Nm of torque. Both engines are paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission with the company’s 4Matic four-wheel-drive system. The petrol unit also features a 48V mild-hybrid system that produces 22bhp and 250Nm of torque.

Visual highlights of the next-gen Mercedes-Benz GLS include multi-beam LED headlamps, panoramic sunroof, new 21-inch alloy wheels, new front and rear bumpers, new two-slat grille and new LED tail lights. The model is available in six colours including Polar White, Obsidian Black, Mojave Silver, Cavansite Blue, Selenite Grey and Hyacinth Red.

Mercedes-Benz GLS Dashboard

Inside, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS comes equipped with 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, widescreen cockpit, five-zone climate control, wireless charging at the front and rear, 11 USB ports, MBUX rear tablet, electric sun-blinds for the second row and an Easy-Pack tail gate. Safety features on the model include nine airbags, blind spot assist, active brake assist and a 360-degree camera. 

  • Mercedes-Benz
  • GLS
  • Mercedes-Benz GLS
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Mercedes-Benz GLS Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 1.19 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 1.26 Crore onwards
Delhi₹ 1.16 Crore onwards
Pune₹ 1.19 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 1.2 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 1.11 Crore onwards
Chennai₹ 1.21 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 1.11 Crore onwards
Chandigarh₹ 1.13 Crore onwards

  • Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Other Brands

Mercedes-Benz GLSMercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 99.9 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz CLAMercedes-Benz CLA

₹ 31.72 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz C-ClassMercedes-Benz C-Class

₹ 40.9 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz E-ClassMercedes-Benz E-Class

₹ 59.08 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLAMercedes-Benz GLA

₹ 32.33 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLCMercedes-Benz GLC

₹ 52.75 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz S-ClassMercedes-Benz S-Class

₹ 1.38 Crore

Mercedes-Benz G-ClassMercedes-Benz G-Class

₹ 1.5 Crore

Mercedes-Benz GLEMercedes-Benz GLE

₹ 73.7 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz C-Class CabrioletMercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 65.55 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLC CoupeMercedes-Benz GLC Coupe

₹ 62.7 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz AMG GTMercedes-Benz AMG GT

₹ 2.27 Crore

Mercedes-Benz GLE CoupeMercedes-Benz GLE Coupe

₹ 99.2 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz C-CoupeMercedes-Benz C-Coupe

₹ 76.5 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door CoupeMercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe

₹ 2.42 Crore

Mercedes-Benz CLSMercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 86.39 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz V-ClassMercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 68.43 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz S-CoupeMercedes-Benz S-Coupe

₹ 2.6 Crore

Mercedes-Benz E-Class All TerrainMercedes-Benz E-Class All Terrain

₹ 77.25 Lakh

All Mercedes-Benz Cars
All Makes

Popular Videos

10 Questions | Managing Director and CEO Mercedes-Benz India Martin Schwenk | CarWale CXO Interview

10 Questions | Managing Director and CEO Mercedes-Benz India Martin Schwenk | CarWale CXO Interview

In this episode, Vikrant Singh talks to the Managi ...

11 Likes
528 Views

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

Mercedes Benz C300d AMG Line Not Your Everyday Mercedes C Class

So the Mercedes Benz C300d has AMG in its name. ...

556 Likes
47964 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Mahindra New TharMahindra New Thar

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

8L - ₹ 10L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in