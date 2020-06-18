Updated BMW M5 gets more tech

- Update includes revised styling
- Gets new tech too
With the 5-Series updated, BMW has just unveiled the updated M5 as well. Both the updated M5 and the M5 Competition continue to be powered by the 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V-8. Peak output for both models remains unchanged at 600 and 617BHP, respectively.
An 8-speed automatic is standard, as is BMW M's own all-wheel-drive system. This system can vary torque between the front and rear axles and between the rear wheels. The driver can also switch it into full rear-wheel-drive mode at a push of a button. The sport-tuned suspension features adjustable dampers as standard, and the setup used on the M5 Competition is a new design added to improve ride comfort during high-speed driving on the highway and over bumps.
To adjust many of the performance systems, there's now just a single “M mode” button that replaces separate buttons for adjusting the engine, chassis, suspension, steering and all-wheel drive on the existing M5. Pressing this button allows the driver to choose from various modes including a new 'Track' mode exclusive to the M5 Competition.
Mirroring the updated version of the 5-Series, the updated M5 sports new lights, a new grille, and revised fascias. On the inside, the dash features a larger 12.3-inch (up 2.0 inches) infotainment screen with touch capability, and Android Auto now joins Apple CarPlay for smartphone integration. The infotainment system has the latest version of BMW's voice activation system, while the navigation system has new cloud-based maps that can create faster routes and recalculate routes based on real-time traffic data. Expect it to land up on Indian shores soon as well.