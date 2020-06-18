Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Updated BMW M5 gets more tech

Updated BMW M5 gets more tech

June 18, 2020, 02:49 PM IST by Abhishek Nigam
577 Views
Write a comment
Updated BMW M5 gets more tech

- Update includes revised styling  

- Gets new tech too 

With the 5-Series updated, BMW has just unveiled the updated M5 as well. Both the updated M5 and the M5 Competition continue to be powered by the 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V-8. Peak output for both models remains unchanged at 600 and 617BHP, respectively. 

An 8-speed automatic is standard, as is BMW M's own all-wheel-drive system. This system can vary torque between the front and rear axles and between the rear wheels. The driver can also switch it into full rear-wheel-drive mode at a push of a button. The sport-tuned suspension features adjustable dampers as standard, and the setup used on the M5 Competition is a new design added to improve ride comfort during high-speed driving on the highway and over bumps.

To adjust many of the performance systems, there's now just a single “M mode” button that replaces separate buttons for adjusting the engine, chassis, suspension, steering and all-wheel drive on the existing M5. Pressing this button allows the driver to choose from various modes including a new 'Track' mode exclusive to the M5 Competition.

Mirroring the updated version of the 5-Series, the updated M5 sports new lights, a new grille, and revised fascias. On the inside, the dash features a larger 12.3-inch (up 2.0 inches) infotainment screen with touch capability, and Android Auto now joins Apple CarPlay for smartphone integration. The infotainment system has the latest version of BMW's voice activation system, while the navigation system has new cloud-based maps that can create faster routes and recalculate routes based on real-time traffic data. Expect it to land up on Indian shores soon as well.  

  • BMW M5
  • BMW M5 Competition
  • New BMW M5
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
finance banner
Personalized Car Loan
Own a car with instant approval for FREE
Get Finance Offers
Ad

Popular Videos

BMW M5 Launched AutoExpo 2018

BMW M5 Launched AutoExpo 2018

BMW M5 Launched AutoExpo 2018

...

4 Likes
3920 Views

Polo GT TDI Review

Polo GT TDI Review

We review the Hot Hatch - 'GT' once again, this ...

692 Likes
113520 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Mahindra New TharMahindra New Thar

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

8L - ₹ 10L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in