Jeep India launches ‘SELECTEDforYOU’, its pre-owned vehicle division

June 18, 2020, 02:39 PM IST by Santosh Nair
Jeep India launches 'SELECTEDforYOU', its pre-owned vehicle division

- Customers can trade-in vehicles of any brand for either a new, or a pre-owned Compass 

- A pre-owned Jeep Compass will be offered with a warranty of three years/60,000kms

FCA India has today announced the introduction of its all-new certified pre-owned vehicle business called ‘SELECTEDforYOU’. 

With nearly 60,000 Jeep Compass SUVs on the road, customers now have the opportunity to trade-in their vehicle, regardless of the brand, for either a new, or a certified pre-owned Jeep Compass. This can simply be done by registering on the website ‘www.jeepselectedforyou.in’.

While ‘SELECTEDforYOU’ is currently operational in 42 FCA dealerships across India, it will expand to 65 dealerships by August 2020. In fact, FCA India introduced a pilot operation of ‘SELECTEDforYOU’ in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad in 2019, and will now be quickly ensuring nationwide presence in a matter of weeks.

Dr Partha Datta, MD, FCA India said, “The Jeep Compass enjoys exceptional residual value in the Indian automobile market, and that is a great opportunity for our customers. ‘SELECTEDforYOU’, being cultivated as a shop-in-shop business model, assures trust, confidence and peace of mind for customers. A certified pre-owned Jeep Compass under ‘SELECTEDforYOU’, promises high quality, certified standards, and will be as reliable as our new factory model. We are entering the pre-owned vehicle business also because we are gearing up to launch the all-new Jeep models in India, and Jeep customers will have the opportunity to upgrade.”

