New Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine launched in India; prices start at Rs 39.90 lakh

- The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine is available in three variants

- The introductory prices are valid up to 30 June, 2021

Mercedes-Benz has launched the new A-Class Limousine in the country, with introductory prices starting at Rs 39.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The spiritual successor to the CLA-Class, the model is available in six colours across three variants.

On the outside, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine receives LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, and LED tail lights. Inside, the model gets features such as the MBUX infotainment system, widescreen display, dual-zone climate control, reverse parking camera, cruise control, and wireless charging. We have driven the A-Class Limousine, and you can read our review here.

Engine options on the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine include a 1.3-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The former, which is paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission, produces 161bhp and 250Nm of torque, while the latter, which is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, produces 147bhp and 320Nm of torque. Also on offer is the A35 AMG, powered by a 301bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine, details of which are available here.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine:

A-Class Limousine 200: Rs 39.90 lakh

A-Class Limousine 200d: Rs 40.90 lakh

A-Class A35 AMG: Rs 56.24 lakh