CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine launched in India; prices start at Rs 39.90 lakh

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    657 Views
    New Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine launched in India; prices start at Rs 39.90 lakh

    - The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine is available in three variants

    - The introductory prices are valid up to 30 June, 2021

    Mercedes-Benz has launched the new A-Class Limousine in the country, with introductory prices starting at Rs 39.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The spiritual successor to the CLA-Class, the model is available in six colours across three variants.

    On the outside, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine receives LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, and LED tail lights. Inside, the model gets features such as the MBUX infotainment system, widescreen display, dual-zone climate control, reverse parking camera, cruise control, and wireless charging. We have driven the A-Class Limousine, and you can read our review here.

    Engine options on the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine include a 1.3-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The former, which is paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission, produces 161bhp and 250Nm of torque, while the latter, which is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, produces 147bhp and 320Nm of torque. Also on offer is the A35 AMG, powered by a 301bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine, details of which are available here.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine:

    A-Class Limousine 200: Rs 39.90 lakh

    A-Class Limousine 200d: Rs 40.90 lakh

    A-Class A35 AMG: Rs 56.24 lakh

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Image
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    ₹ 39.90 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Mercedes-Benz
    • A-Class Limousine
    • Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Porsche opens a new showroom in Mumbai

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    ₹ 39.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi New Q3

    Audi New Q3

    ₹ 33.00 - 44.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - March 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    ₹ 39.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25thMAR
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 46.85 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 50.03 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 45.25 Lakh
    Pune₹ 46.85 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 45.65 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 44.46 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 45.25 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 42.12 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 43.80 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine launched in India; prices start at Rs 39.90 lakh