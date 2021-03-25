Is this what the face of the Hyundai Alcazar will look like?

- To be unveiled officially next month

- Will be based on the five-seat Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Alcazar will be a global product for the South Korean car manufacturer making its debut in India next month. Ahead of the official launch, Hyundai has released the sketch images of the three-row SUV, details of which can be read here.

Since the Alcazar will be based on its younger sibling, the Creta, we have imagined the face of the six / seven-seat SUV. The front fascia is likely to retain the split LED headlamp setup. The LED DRLs could be divided into two parts with one positioned parallel to the bonnet line while the other adjacent to the headlight unit housed lower on the front bumper. A silver bash plate, fog lamps, and turn indicators get the bottom-most spot on the bumper.

The side profile is dominated by a strong wave-like character line that runs seamlessly across the body. The flared wheel arches are to get the plastic cladding treatment for a more rugged appeal while the alloys will get a new design. The space between the C-pillar and the D-pillar could be fitted with a quarter glass instead of sheet metal to give an airier feel to the third-row occupants. The redesigned rear profile will be the most anticipated area of the Alcazar. The sketched images also affirm on the C-shaped split LED tail lamps mostly likely to be bridged by a chrome car. Surely, the increased length will accommodate the third row without compromising on the boot space.

The interior could be a level above the current Creta. For the premium price, we can expect Hyundai to throw in some comfort and convenience features for the second and third-row passengers. Some of which may include aircon vents, cup holders, and USB charging points for the third-row. An armrest and centre storage option for the second row with captain seats. The interiors of the Alcazar was also spied recently, and you can read about it here.

The powertrain options will be shared with the Creta which includes a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel motor. There could be a variety of gearbox on offer – six-speed manual, CVT and a seven-speed DCT.