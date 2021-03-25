CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Is this what the face of the Hyundai Alcazar will look like?

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    2,293 Views
    Is this what the face of the Hyundai Alcazar will look like?

    - To be unveiled officially next month

    - Will be based on the five-seat Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Alcazar will be a global product for the South Korean car manufacturer making its debut in India next month. Ahead of the official launch, Hyundai has released the sketch images of the three-row SUV, details of which can be read here.

    Since the Alcazar will be based on its younger sibling, the Creta, we have imagined the face of the six / seven-seat SUV. The front fascia is likely to retain the split LED headlamp setup. The LED DRLs could be divided into two parts with one positioned parallel to the bonnet line while the other adjacent to the headlight unit housed lower on the front bumper. A silver bash plate, fog lamps, and turn indicators get the bottom-most spot on the bumper. 

    Left Side View

    The side profile is dominated by a strong wave-like character line that runs seamlessly across the body. The flared wheel arches are to get the plastic cladding treatment for a more rugged appeal while the alloys will get a new design. The space between the C-pillar and the D-pillar could be fitted with a quarter glass instead of sheet metal to give an airier feel to the third-row occupants. The redesigned rear profile will be the most anticipated area of the Alcazar. The sketched images also affirm on the C-shaped split LED tail lamps mostly likely to be bridged by a chrome car. Surely, the increased length will accommodate the third row without compromising on the boot space. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The interior could be a level above the current Creta. For the premium price, we can expect Hyundai to throw in some comfort and convenience features for the second and third-row passengers. Some of which may include aircon vents, cup holders, and USB charging points for the third-row. An armrest and centre storage option for the second row with captain seats. The interiors of the Alcazar was also spied recently, and you can read about it here

    The powertrain options will be shared with the Creta which includes a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel motor. There could be a variety of gearbox on offer – six-speed manual, CVT and a seven-speed DCT.

    Hyundai Alcazar Image
    Hyundai Alcazar
    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Hyundai
    • Hyundai Alcazar
    • Alcazar
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Audi S5 Sportback – Why should you buy it?
     Next 
    New Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine launched in India; prices start at Rs 39.90 lakh

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    ₹ 39.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi New Q3

    Audi New Q3

    ₹ 33.00 - 44.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - March 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Is this what the face of the Hyundai Alcazar will look like?