New Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe launched in India; priced at Rs 1.33 crore

May 27, 2020, 12:17 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
6620 Views
New Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe launched in India; priced at Rs 1.33 crore

- The C63 Coupe has been launched along with the new AMG GT

- The model is powered  by a 469bhp 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine 

Mercedes-Benz has launched the C63 AMG Coupe in India, with prices starting at Rs 1.33 crore (ex-showroom, all India). The model, which is a CBU unit, has been launched alongside the Mercedes-AMG GT R, details of which are available here.

The Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe features an updated design compared to its predecessor, including a new Panamericana grille, redesigned LED headlamps, larger air intakes, flared fenders, LED tail lights, lip spoiler, rear bumper with a blacked out diffuser and a quad exhaust setup. Also on offer are 19-inch and 20-inch blacked-out alloy wheels at the front and rear respectively.

Inside, the new Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe comes equipped with a black and red interior theme, bucket seats, flat-bottom steering wheel, carbon fibre inserts, 12.3-inch fully digital instrument console and AMG Ride Control. Also on offer are six drive modes including Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport Plus, Race, and Individual.

Under the hood, the C63 Coupe from Mercedes-AMG is propelled by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 469bhp and 650Nm of torque. Paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission, the model can sprint from 0-100kmph in just four seconds.

  • Mercedes-Benz
  • Mercedes-Benz C-Class
  • C-Class
  • C-Coupe
  • Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe
