Kia Rio gets a major update

- Update includes Kia’s first petrol mild-hybrid powertrain
- Revamped interiors and exteriors
The fourth-gen Kia Rio has received a significant upgrade in a bid to take on the new competition. The upgraded Rio pairs an updated exterior and interior design with ‘big car’ safety and infotainment technologies. The new model also offers drivers efficient new powertrains, including Kia’s first petrol 48V mild-hybrid system, equipped with one of the first applications of the company’s new ‘clutch-by-wire’ intelligent manual transmission.
On the inside, the Rio now comes with a larger 8.0-inch touchscreen display, offering Display Audio or Satellite Navigation depending on vehicle specification. The new system also features Bluetooth multi-connection, enabling users to connect up to two mobile devices at the same time – one for hands-free phone and multimedia use; the other for media use only. Also on offer is Kia’s UVO system, the Rio is among the first Kia vehicles to offer new ‘Phase II’ UVO Connect telematics features. The Rio gives drivers access to a range of ‘Phase II’ On-Board Services, in addition to live traffic information, weather forecasts, points of interest (POIs), fuel prices, and details of potential on- and off-street parking – including price, location and availability.
New Engines, updated exteriors and interiors along with a raft of safety and connectivity features will give the new Rio just the right tools to battle in the competitive B-Segment in international markets. We can’t wait for something like the Rio to hit Indian markets as well.