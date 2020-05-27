Please Tell Us Your City

BMW 6 Series GT facelift breaks cover

May 27, 2020, 11:15 AM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
356 Views
BMW 6 Series GT facelift breaks cover

- New 48V mild-hybrid part of the update

- Styling tweaks with newer equipment on the inside

Alongside the updated 5 Series, BMW also revealed the new 6 Series Gran Turismo in a digital reveal today. The 6 GT gets similar styling updates as seen on the 5 Series along with new hybrid powertrains and added equipment inside the cabin.

BMW 6 Series GT Exterior

In terms of appearance, the updated 6 GT now wears a tweaked headlamp with L-shaped LED lighting signature. The grille is tweaked as well and the front bumper also gets a new design. At the back, the sporty blacked-out diffuser with integrated trapezoidal exhaust tips are now standard across the trims. However, unlike the new 5 with smoked tail lamps, the tail lamp design in the new 6 GT remains unchanged. New alloy wheel designs are also part of the update along with new paint schemes. On the inside, similar to the new 5, things remain unchanged. You get a newer infotainment operating system along with added connectivity options.

BMW 6 Series GT Exterior

The new 6 Series GT doesn’t get any plug-in hybrid powertrain options with the update. However, it does come with a new 48V mild-hybrid system as standard with both petrol and diesel engines. Which means all four engine options – 630i, 640i, 620d and 630d – now get a boost of 8bhp in the power output. Other hardware like active steering, rear-axle or two-axle air suspension, parking assist, cloud-based navigation and more are also offered in the updated 6 GT.

Market launch of the new and updated 6 Series Gran Turismo will be in July. Indian debut is expected to happen alongside the new 5 Series facelift either by late-2020 or sometime next year.

BMW 6 Series GT Exterior
  • BMW
  • BMW 6 Series GT
  • 6 Series GT
BMW 6 Series GT Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 77.14 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 82.51 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 74.84 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 78.48 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 77.68 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 72.15 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 78.33 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 72.16 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 73.14 Lakh onwards

