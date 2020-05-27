Please Tell Us Your City

Volkswagen introduces new initiatives to reduce the financial strain on customers

May 27, 2020, 12:28 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
Volkswagen introduces new initiatives to reduce the financial strain on customers

Volkswagen India has announced its venture into Omni-channel mobility products for the benefit of its customers. The carmaker has come up with solutions that integrate its offerings Power Lease and Secure to address the varied requirements of the consumers.

Volkswagen Vento Exterior

For example, a prospective buyer can access all Volkswagen BS6 cars through Power Lease and avail ‘pay-for-usage’ model. This is paired with zero down payment, insurance coverage, low rental charges and even flexible maintenance options across varied tenures of two, three and four years. This also provides lucrative buy-back or retain options, and enables the buyer to easily upgrade to other VW models and avail tax benefits depending on the customer’s financial preferences. Furthermore, there's the choice of leasing options like wet lease or dry lease.

Volkswagen Vento Exterior

What's more, a Tiguan Allspace or a Vento can be purchased through Volkswagen Secure with flexible down payment and low EMI, including insurance coverage for a tenure of three or four years. Financial assistance is also provided through Volkswagen Financial Services, which is a secure program that guarantees residual value along with an assured buy back option. He can choose to retain the vehicle, or various refinance options are available if the owner wants to upgrade to a new VW model.

Volkswagen Vento Exterior

The carmaker's aim in introducing these Secure and Power Lease programs is to provide customers the power and independence to buy a Volkswagen car in a hassle-free, contactless and digitalised manner. It's a great initiative from Volkswagen especially in this current scenario of global crisis due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Nowadays, accessible individual mobility is on the rise and these solutions should indeed reduce the financial strain on customers. 

Volkswagen Vento Exterior
