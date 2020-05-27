Mercedes-AMG GT R launched in India; priced at Rs 2.48 crore

- 4.0-litre V8 produces 584bhp and 700Nm

- Launched alongside the new C63 AMG Coupe

Mercedes-Benz kick-started its business in India in the shadow of the Coronavirus lockdown with two power-packed launches. Alongside the mental C63 AMG Coupe, the German carmaker has introduced the new updated AMG GT R in India for a price tag of Rs 2.48 crore.

Nicknamed the ‘Beast of Green Hell’, the updated GT R continues to be powered by the same 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 sitting between the driver and the front axle. A mammoth power output of 584bhp and a twisting force of 700Nm is sent to rear-wheels, channeled through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The beast can do 0-100kmph in just 3.6 seconds and it will hit a limiter at 318kmph.

Compared to the older model, the new AMG GT R gets a new LED lighting signature inside its bulbous headlamps. Also changed is the rear diffuser design along with slight tweaks to the LED taillamps. Newer alloy wheel designs and a Blue Magno paint job are also part of the update. On the inside, you get an all-digital instrument cluster for the first time. This all-digital 12.3-inch driver’s display is paired to a 10.25-inch multimedia screen on the centre console.

Also part of the update is AMG Performance steering wheel and Track Pace data logger. The black Nappa leather upholstery comes as standard. There’s also an integrated controller below the steering wheel for selecting the drive modes. There are six driving modes to choose from - Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Race and Individual.

The updated Mercedes-AMG GT R lock horns with the likes of Porsche 911, Jaguar F-Type, Lexus LC500h and the recently launched BMW M8 Coupe.