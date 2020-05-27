Please Tell Us Your City

  BS6 Skoda Rapid 1.0-litre TSI: Variants explained

BS6 Skoda Rapid 1.0-litre TSI: Variants explained

May 27, 2020, 01:30 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
4 Views
Write a comment
BS6 Skoda Rapid 1.0-litre TSI: Variants explained

The BS6 compliant Skoda Rapid has been launched in India at Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The car was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and is available across five variants and with petrol power only. It is Skoda’s competitor for the likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Toyota Yaris and the Volkswagen Vento

Skoda Rapid Rider

This is the entry-level variant for the new Skoda Rapid range and is priced at Rs 7.49 lakh. Given that this is entry-point into the Rapid range, you get the bare minimum features that are accepted in this part of the market. The feature list comprises the following: 

  • 15-inch steel wheels
  • Body coloured door handles
  • Anti-glare IRVM with auto dim function
  • Dual front airbags
  • Remote unlocking
  • Rear arm rest
  • Reach and rake adjustment for steering
  • Climate control with rear AC vents
  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs
  • Dead pedal
  • All four power windows

Skoda Rapid Ambition 

This is the second-level variant for the sedan and has been priced at Rs 9.99 lakh, an increase of Rs 2.5 lakh over the rider variant and you get quite a few features for this jump in the hierarchy. In addition to what you get in the rider variant, here you also get:

  • Anti-theft alarm
  • Remote opening and closing of windows
  • Driver’s seat height adjustment
  • Music system with CD player and bluetooth
  • Steering mounted audio controls
  • Leather wrapped steering wheel, handbrake and gear-lever
  • Electrically folding ORVMs
  • Illuminated glove box
  • 15-inch alloy wheels
  • Projector headlamps with front and rear fog lamps

Skoda Rapid Onyx variant

In the outgoing Skoda Rapid, this was originally an external trim package but has now been integrated into the line-up as a variant. This version of the car has been priced at Rs 10.19 lakh and in addition to the features of the Ambition variant, here you also get the following:

  • Flat bottom steering wheel
  • Grey leather upholstery
  • Stainless steel scuff plates
  • Rear sun blind
  • Dustbin
  • 16-inch gloss black alloy wheels
  • Chrome surrounds for radiator grille

Skoda Rapid Style  

This was the top-spec model for the previous Skoda range and here it has been priced at Rs 11.49 lakh, a hike of Rs 1.30 lakh over the Onyx variant. In addition to the features of the Onyx variant, you also get the following: 

  • 16-inch Clubber alloy wheels
  • Automatic headlamps
  • Auto dimming IRVM
  • Front side airbags
  • Cruise control
  • Automatic wipers
  • Touchscreen infotainment system with reverse camera
  • Body coloured spoiler
  • Rear diffuser
  • Side chrome moulding

Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo

This is top-of-the-line variant for the Skoda Rapid range and has been priced at Rs 11.79 lakh an increase of Rs 30,000 over the Style variant. This, like the Onyx variant, was a trim package for the outgoing Rapid and has now become a variant. For the addition amount over the style variant you get the following: 

  • 16-inch Clubber dual-tone alloy wheels
  • Black grille
  • Monte Carlo spec interior trim with piano black plastics on AC vents and trim pieces
  • Black roof
  • Supersport steering wheel
  • Monte Carlo scuff plates
  • Tail gate spoiler
Skoda Rapid TSI Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 8.72 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 9.06 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 8.39 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 8.72 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 8.8 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 8.29 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 8.65 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 8.31 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 8.29 Lakh onwards

