BS6 Skoda Rapid 1.0-litre TSI: Variants explained

The BS6 compliant Skoda Rapid has been launched in India at Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The car was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and is available across five variants and with petrol power only. It is Skoda’s competitor for the likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Toyota Yaris and the Volkswagen Vento.

Skoda Rapid Rider

This is the entry-level variant for the new Skoda Rapid range and is priced at Rs 7.49 lakh. Given that this is entry-point into the Rapid range, you get the bare minimum features that are accepted in this part of the market. The feature list comprises the following:

15-inch steel wheels

Body coloured door handles

Anti-glare IRVM with auto dim function

Dual front airbags

Remote unlocking

Rear arm rest

Reach and rake adjustment for steering

Climate control with rear AC vents

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Dead pedal

All four power windows

Skoda Rapid Ambition

This is the second-level variant for the sedan and has been priced at Rs 9.99 lakh, an increase of Rs 2.5 lakh over the rider variant and you get quite a few features for this jump in the hierarchy. In addition to what you get in the rider variant, here you also get:

Anti-theft alarm

Remote opening and closing of windows

Driver’s seat height adjustment

Music system with CD player and bluetooth

Steering mounted audio controls

Leather wrapped steering wheel, handbrake and gear-lever

Electrically folding ORVMs

Illuminated glove box

15-inch alloy wheels

Projector headlamps with front and rear fog lamps

Skoda Rapid Onyx variant

In the outgoing Skoda Rapid, this was originally an external trim package but has now been integrated into the line-up as a variant. This version of the car has been priced at Rs 10.19 lakh and in addition to the features of the Ambition variant, here you also get the following:

Flat bottom steering wheel

Grey leather upholstery

Stainless steel scuff plates

Rear sun blind

Dustbin

16-inch gloss black alloy wheels

Chrome surrounds for radiator grille

Skoda Rapid Style

This was the top-spec model for the previous Skoda range and here it has been priced at Rs 11.49 lakh, a hike of Rs 1.30 lakh over the Onyx variant. In addition to the features of the Onyx variant, you also get the following:

16-inch Clubber alloy wheels

Automatic headlamps

Auto dimming IRVM

Front side airbags

Cruise control

Automatic wipers

Touchscreen infotainment system with reverse camera

Body coloured spoiler

Rear diffuser

Side chrome moulding

Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo

This is top-of-the-line variant for the Skoda Rapid range and has been priced at Rs 11.79 lakh an increase of Rs 30,000 over the Style variant. This, like the Onyx variant, was a trim package for the outgoing Rapid and has now become a variant. For the addition amount over the style variant you get the following: