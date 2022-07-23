New Maruti Suzuki Alto likely to be launched by August-end

- Likely to be powered by the K10C petrol engine

- Pre-bookings expected to open next month

The next launch on the cards from Maruti Suzuki’s stable will most likely be the updated budget hatchback – the new Alto. The new model was spotted recently during the shoot of a TVC and it is expected to be launched in the second half of August 2022.

The recently leaked spy pictures indicate that the new Alto will be slightly bigger in dimensions than the current model. It is likely to get larger halogen headlamps and a bigger front grille with mesh pattern. The hatchback will run on steel wheels with covers and will get squared tail lamps along with pull-up door handles.

The cabin of the new Alto will be revamped with a new dashboard design, a touchscreen infotainment system, a reworked analogue instrument cluster, and a manual air conditioner. The upholstery will also be draped in a fresh colour theme.

In terms of powertrain, we expect it to be powered by the carmaker’s K10C petrol engine which was recently introduced in the new Celerio. The motor has an output of 66bhp and 89Nm of torque and could be mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT unit. A CNG alternative could also be introduced at a future date.