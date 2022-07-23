CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Maruti Suzuki Alto likely to be launched by August-end

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    879 Views
    New Maruti Suzuki Alto likely to be launched by August-end

    - Likely to be powered by the K10C petrol engine 

    - Pre-bookings expected to open next month

    The next launch on the cards from Maruti Suzuki’s stable will most likely be the updated budget hatchback – the new Alto. The new model was spotted recently during the shoot of a TVC and it is expected to be launched in the second half of August 2022. 

    The recently leaked spy pictures indicate that the new Alto will be slightly bigger in dimensions than the current model. It is likely to get larger halogen headlamps and a bigger front grille with mesh pattern. The hatchback will run on steel wheels with covers and will get squared tail lamps along with pull-up door handles.

    The cabin of the new Alto will be revamped with a new dashboard design, a touchscreen infotainment system, a reworked analogue instrument cluster, and a manual air conditioner. The upholstery will also be draped in a fresh colour theme. 

    In terms of powertrain, we expect it to be powered by the carmaker’s K10C petrol engine which was recently introduced in the new Celerio. The motor has an output of 66bhp and 89Nm of torque and could be mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT unit. A CNG alternative could also be introduced at a future date. 

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Spec Comparison: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Vs Hyundai Creta
     Next 
    New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets two new safety features; prices hiked

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Alto Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5085 Views
    30 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Citroen C3

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20thJUL
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Citroen C3

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volvo XC40 Recharge
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Volvo XC40 Recharge

    ₹ 74.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    26th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

    ₹ 4.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thJUL
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Alto Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 4.04 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 4.10 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 3.80 Lakh
    Pune₹ 4.02 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 4.04 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 3.86 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 4.01 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 3.99 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 3.81 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5085 Views
    30 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Maruti Suzuki Alto likely to be launched by August-end