New Mahindra XUV500 spotted yet again ahead of launch

June 26, 2020, 01:40 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
New Mahindra XUV500 spotted yet again ahead of launch

- New XUV500 will be launched in H1 2021

- Will be based on an all-new platform

- Will share underpinnings with upcoming Ford mid-size SUV

The second-generation Mahindra XUV500 has been under development for quite some time now, and the car has been seen undergoing road tests on numerous occasions. The three-row mid-size SUV was recently spotted testing as the government eased the nationwide lockdown.

With the generation change, the 2021 XUV500 will also get an all-new platform and updated powertrains. These will be shared with Ford for its upcoming mid-size SUV. The updated underpinnings are expected to make the new XUV500 longer and wider, and it could come with a larger wheelbase, compared to the outgoing model. Our exclusive spy shots have revealed that it will get more space in the second and third rows.

Mahindra New XUV500 Steering Wheel

Mechanically, the all-new Mahindra XUV500 will get a new 2.0-litre TGDI direct-injection turbo-petrol mStallion motor that debuted at the Auto Expo 2020. This motor will make 190bhp and 380Nm of peak torque. The diesel motor is expected to be a newly-developed 2.0-litre unit that is expected to produce around 185bhp. Both the engines will be paired to six-speed manual as well as automatic transmissions. Higher variants will also be offered with an AWD system.

This rival to the Jeep Compass and Tata Harrier will be launched in the first half of 2021. It will also face competition from the Tata Gravitas, Hyundai Tucson and the MG Hector.

