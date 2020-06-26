Please Tell Us Your City

  • New-gen Hyundai i20 spotted testing in India yet again

New-gen Hyundai i20 spotted testing in India yet again

June 26, 2020, 02:12 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
New-gen Hyundai i20 spotted testing in India yet again

- Next generation Hyundai i20 lower variant features halogen headlamps and steel wheels with wheel covers

- The model is expected to be launched later this year

Hyundai unveiled the third-generation i20 in February this year. The model was scheduled to be showcased at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, which was later cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The new i20 is expected to be launched in India later this year.

Now, new spy images shared on the web reveal the next-gen Hyundai i20 that was spotted during a public road test in India. New images reveal a lower variant of the i20 that was undergoing testing, as is evident from the halogen headlamps and steel wheels with wheel covers. Also visible under the camouflage are the new LED tail lights and rear bumper mounted number plate recess.

While the interiors of the new Hyundai i20 are not visible in the spy images, we can expect the model to arrive with features such as a four spoke steering wheel, ambient lighting, wireless charging, BlueLink connectivity, fully digital instrument console and a large floating touchscreen infotainment system.

Powertrain options on the 2020 Hyundai i20 are likely to include a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. Upon launch, the model will rival the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, Volkswagen Polo and the Honda Jazz.

