New Mahindra Scorpio N to get AdrenoX connected car technology

- The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will be launched in India on 27 June

- The model was unveiled on 20 May, 2022

Mahindra has released another teaser of the Scorpio N ahead of its launch that will take place on 27 June. The new teaser video of the next-gen SUV will come equipped with the AdrenoX connected car technology feature.

The AdrenoX technology which made its debut in the Mahindra XUV700 last year, gets features in the form of remote functions like engine start-stop and window up/down function, safety features such as driver drowsiness alert system and e-call/SOS, convenience features such as navigation and cabin temperature control, and in-car connectivity including a range of content and in-built Alexa integration that will aid voice commands. Also on offer will be 24x7 access to the customer’s vehicle data. We expect a majority of these features to be carried over to the Scorpio N.

In terms of engine options, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will be powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine and a 2.2-litre, mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options will include six-speed manual and automatic units, while a 4x4 system is expected to be limited to higher variants. To know more about the new Scorpio N, click here.