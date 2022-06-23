CarWale
    New Mahindra Scorpio N to get AdrenoX connected car technology

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Mahindra Scorpio N to get AdrenoX connected car technology

    - The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will be launched in India on 27 June

    - The model was unveiled on 20 May, 2022

    Mahindra has released another teaser of the Scorpio N ahead of its launch that will take place on 27 June. The new teaser video of the next-gen SUV will come equipped with the AdrenoX connected car technology feature.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Infotainment System

    The AdrenoX technology which made its debut in the Mahindra XUV700 last year, gets features in the form of remote functions like engine start-stop and window up/down function, safety features such as driver drowsiness alert system and e-call/SOS, convenience features such as navigation and cabin temperature control, and in-car connectivity including a range of content and in-built Alexa integration that will aid voice commands. Also on offer will be 24x7 access to the customer’s vehicle data. We expect a majority of these features to be carried over to the Scorpio N.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Infotainment System

    In terms of engine options, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will be powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine and a 2.2-litre, mHawk diesel engine. Transmission options will include six-speed manual and automatic units, while a 4x4 system is expected to be limited to higher variants. To know more about the new Scorpio N, click here.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder – What we know so far

