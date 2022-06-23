New Citroen C3 unofficial bookings open ahead of launch

- 2022 Citroen C3 will be launched in India on 20 July

- The India-spec model was unveiled earlier this month

Select Citroen dealerships have begun accepting bookings of the upcoming C3 hatchback a few weeks after it was officially unveiled for the Indian market. The model will be launched in India on 20 July. Citroen recently revealed the fuel efficiency figures of the C3, details of which are available here.

The Citroen C3 is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine in naturally aspirated and turbocharged versions, paired to five-speed and six-speed manual units respectively. The NA motor produces 81bhp and 115Nm of torque, while the turbo motor produces 109bhp and 190Nm of torque. We have driven the C3 and you can read our review here.

In terms of design, the Citroen C3 gets a split headlamp design, the signature twin slat chrome grille with the Citroen logo, orange inserts for the fog light surrounds, contrast-coloured faux skid plates, ORVMs and roof; steel wheels with wheel covers, roof rails, square tail lights, and a dual-tone rear bumper with an integrated number plate recess. To know all about the accessories of the new C3, click here.

Inside, the 2022 Citroen C3 will come equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, height-adjustable driver seat, black upholstery, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and steering-mounted controls. The hatchback will be offered in 10 colours across three customisation packs, and you can read all about it here.