    New Kia EV6 spotted in India ahead of debut

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    701 Views
    New Kia EV6 spotted in India ahead of debut

    - The Kia EV6 for India will be unveiled soon

    - The model will arrive in India via the CBU route

    Ahead of its official debut in India that is expected to take place soon, the new Kia EV6 has been spied in India for the first time. The model, which was unveiled back in May 2021, was spotted without any camouflage on the streets of Hyderabad. Kia India recently filed a trademark for the EV6 in India, details of which are available here.

    Kia EV6 Left Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the images here, the new Kia EV6 features a futuristic design, with LED headlamps and integrated DRLs that double up as the turn indicators, a sleek gloss lack grille, and a mono-tone bumper up-front.

    Kia EV6 Right Rear Three Quarter

    The side profile of the 2022 Kia EV6 boasts of contrast coloured ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, a blacked-out roof, flush-fitting door handles, a shark-fin antenna, and large dual-tone alloy wheels, while the posterior receives LED tail lights, a boot lid with an LED strip, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, and a dual-tone rear bumper with reflectors.

    Kia EV6 Dashboard

    While the interiors of the India-spec Kia EV remain unknown at the moment, we expect the model to carry over the design elements and a majority of the features from the global-spec model, such as all-black interior theme, a two-spoke multi-function steering wheel, a 360-degree camera, Uvo connected car technology, a Heads-Up Display (HUD), a large single piece screen where two separate units act as an instrument console and an infotainment system each, touch controls for the AC vents, a rotary dial for the transmission, and two cup holders on the centre console.

    Kia EV6 Right Front Three Quarter

    Based on the brand’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the international-spec Kia EV6 is available with 58kWh and 77.4kWh battery packs. The former produces 170bhp and 350Nm of torque, while the latter produces 321bhp and 605Nm of torque. These variants are claimed to return a range of 510km and 410km, respectively. The Kia EV6, which will be a CBU model, is expected to debut next month, with a launch likely to take place later this year. Stay tuned for updates.

    Kia EV6 Image
    Kia EV6
    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 Crore
    Estimated Price
