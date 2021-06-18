New Hyundai Alcazar: Variants explained

The new Hyundai Alcazar has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 16.30 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). Bookings for the Creta-based seven-seater SUV commenced earlier this month for an amount of Rs 25,000.

Powertrain options on the 2021 Hyundai Alcazar include a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former is tuned to produce 157bhp and 171Nm of torque while the latter is tuned to produce 113bhp and 250Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit is standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit is available as an option. We have driven the new Alcazar and you can read our review here.

The Hyundai Alcazar is offered in eight colours that include Phantom Black, Polar White, Starry Night, Taiga Brown, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Polar White with Black Phantom roof, and Titan Grey with Phantom Black roof. The model is available in six-seat and seven-seat configurations across three variants that include Prestige, Platinum, and Signature. The following are the variant-wise features of the model.

Hyundai Alcazar Prestige

Rear disc brakes

ABS with EBD

ESC, VSM, HAC

Automatic headlamps

LED fog lights

TPMS

Speed alert system

Speed-sensing auto door lock

LED headlamps and LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Dark chrome finish for grille, fog light garnish, outside door handles, and tail-gate garnish

Body-coloured ORVMs

Blacked-out A, B, and C-pillars

Silver roof rails

Body-coloured antenna and rear spoiler

17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Dual-tone interiors

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

64 colour ambient lighting

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

BlueLink connectivity

Seven-inch instrument console

Panoramic sunroof

Smart key with push-button start

Remote engine start with smart key

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering

Cruise control

Automatic climate control

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Wireless charging

Front row seatback table with cup holders

Second-row centre arm rest with wireless charging and cup holders (six-seat variant only)

AC vents in second row and third row

USB charging port in all three rows

Electric tail-gate release

Height adjustable driver seat

Arkamys-sourced music system

Air purifier with AQI display (AT only)

Drive modes (AT only)

Traction modes (AT only)

Paddle shifters (AT only)

Hyundai Alcazar Premium

Side and curtain airbags

Surround view monitor

Blind view monitor

Rear view monitor

Height-adjustable front seat-belts

Puddle lamps with logo projection

18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Piano-black inserts

10.25-inch fully digital instrument console

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold function

Eight-way power adjustable driver seat

Bose-sourced music system

Eight-speakers

Hyundai Alcazar Signature

Front parking sensors

Black ORVMs (dual-tone variants only)

Matte black roof rails (dual-tone variants only)

Black shark fin antenna (dual-tone variants only)

Black rear spoiler (dual-tone variants only)

Ventilated front seats