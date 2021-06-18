New Hyundai Alcazar: Variants explained

The new Hyundai Alcazar has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 16.30 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). Bookings for the Creta-based seven-seater SUV commenced earlier this month for an amount of Rs 25,000.
Powertrain options on the 2021 Hyundai Alcazar include a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former is tuned to produce 157bhp and 171Nm of torque while the latter is tuned to produce 113bhp and 250Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit is standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit is available as an option. We have driven the new Alcazar and you can read our review here.
The Hyundai Alcazar is offered in eight colours that include Phantom Black, Polar White, Starry Night, Taiga Brown, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Polar White with Black Phantom roof, and Titan Grey with Phantom Black roof. The model is available in six-seat and seven-seat configurations across three variants that include Prestige, Platinum, and Signature. The following are the variant-wise features of the model.
Hyundai Alcazar Prestige
Rear disc brakes
ABS with EBD
ESC, VSM, HAC
Automatic headlamps
LED fog lights
TPMS
Speed alert system
Speed-sensing auto door lock
LED headlamps and LED DRLs
LED tail lights
Dark chrome finish for grille, fog light garnish, outside door handles, and tail-gate garnish
Body-coloured ORVMs
Blacked-out A, B, and C-pillars
Silver roof rails
Body-coloured antenna and rear spoiler
17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
Dual-tone interiors
Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob
64 colour ambient lighting
10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
BlueLink connectivity
Seven-inch instrument console
Panoramic sunroof
Smart key with push-button start
Remote engine start with smart key
Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering
Cruise control
Automatic climate control
Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs
Wireless charging
Front row seatback table with cup holders
Second-row centre arm rest with wireless charging and cup holders (six-seat variant only)
AC vents in second row and third row
USB charging port in all three rows
Electric tail-gate release
Height adjustable driver seat
Arkamys-sourced music system
Air purifier with AQI display (AT only)
Drive modes (AT only)
Traction modes (AT only)
Paddle shifters (AT only)
Hyundai Alcazar Premium
Side and curtain airbags
Surround view monitor
Blind view monitor
Rear view monitor
Height-adjustable front seat-belts
Puddle lamps with logo projection
18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
Piano-black inserts
10.25-inch fully digital instrument console
Electronic parking brake with auto-hold function
Eight-way power adjustable driver seat
Bose-sourced music system
Eight-speakers
Hyundai Alcazar Signature
Front parking sensors
Black ORVMs (dual-tone variants only)
Matte black roof rails (dual-tone variants only)
Black shark fin antenna (dual-tone variants only)
Black rear spoiler (dual-tone variants only)
Ventilated front seats