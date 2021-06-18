CarWale
    New Hyundai Alcazar: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Hyundai Alcazar: Variants explained

    The new Hyundai Alcazar has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 16.30 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). Bookings for the Creta-based seven-seater SUV commenced earlier this month for an amount of Rs 25,000.

    Powertrain options on the 2021 Hyundai Alcazar include a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former is tuned to produce 157bhp and 171Nm of torque while the latter is tuned to produce 113bhp and 250Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit is standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit is available as an option. We have driven the new Alcazar and you can read our review here.

    The Hyundai Alcazar is offered in eight colours that include Phantom Black, Polar White, Starry Night, Taiga Brown, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Polar White with Black Phantom roof, and Titan Grey with Phantom Black roof. The model is available in six-seat and seven-seat configurations across three variants that include Prestige, Platinum, and Signature. The following are the variant-wise features of the model.

    Hyundai Alcazar Prestige

    Rear disc brakes

    ABS with EBD

    ESC, VSM, HAC

    Automatic headlamps

    LED fog lights

    TPMS                   

    Speed alert system

    Speed-sensing auto door lock

    LED headlamps and LED DRLs

    LED tail lights

    Dark chrome finish for grille, fog light garnish, outside door handles, and tail-gate garnish

    Body-coloured ORVMs

    Blacked-out A, B, and C-pillars

    Silver roof rails

    Body-coloured antenna and rear spoiler

    17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

    Dual-tone interiors

    Leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

    64 colour ambient lighting

    10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    BlueLink connectivity

    Seven-inch instrument console

    Panoramic sunroof

    Smart key with push-button start

    Remote engine start with smart key

    Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering

    Cruise control

    Automatic climate control

    Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

    Wireless charging

    Front row seatback table with cup holders

    Second-row centre arm rest with wireless charging and cup holders (six-seat variant only)

    AC vents in second row and third row

    USB charging port in all three rows

    Electric tail-gate release

    Height adjustable driver seat

    Arkamys-sourced music system

    Air purifier with AQI display (AT only)

    Drive modes (AT only)

    Traction modes (AT only)

    Paddle shifters (AT only)

    Hyundai Alcazar Premium

    Side and curtain airbags

    Surround view monitor

    Blind view monitor

    Rear view monitor

    Height-adjustable front seat-belts

    Puddle lamps with logo projection

    18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

    Piano-black inserts

    10.25-inch fully digital instrument console

    Electronic parking brake with auto-hold function

    Eight-way power adjustable driver seat

    Bose-sourced music system 

    Eight-speakers

    Hyundai Alcazar Signature

    Front parking sensors

    Black ORVMs (dual-tone variants only)

    Matte black roof rails (dual-tone variants only)

    Black shark fin antenna (dual-tone variants only)

    Black rear spoiler (dual-tone variants only)

    Ventilated front seats

    Hyundai Alcazar
    ₹ 16.30 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Hyundai Alcazar Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 19.53 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 20.62 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 19.20 Lakh
    Pune₹ 19.53 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 19.82 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 18.39 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 19.99 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 18.43 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 18.39 Lakh

