Tata Motors and Tata Power set up solar carport at Pune plant

- Aimed to reduce 7,000 tons of carbon emission annually

- Will also double up as a car parking space.

Tata Motors in collaboration with Tata Power have set up a grid-synchronised, behind-the-meter solar carport at its manufacturing facility in Chikhali at Pune, Maharashtra. The 6.2MWp carport spans across an area of 30,000 square metres and is capable to generate 86.4 lakh kWh of electricity annually in the premises.

This is further expected to reduce over 7,000 tons of carbon emissions in a single year with 1.6 lakh ton reduction during its entire lifecycle. Along with the generation of power, the carport will also double up as a parking space for the new vehicles produced at the factory. The entire formation and infrastructure were developed in a time of nine and a half months. Tata Motors further intends to source more renewable energy to meet its aspiration of sourcing 100 per cent renewable energy by the year 2030.

Speaking on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “At Tata Motors, we have consciously anchored sustainability in every aspect of our business by striving for more meaningful ways to reduce our impact on the planet, whilst providing exciting products and sustainable solutions to our customers. We have always been conscious of the need to conserve energy and are committed towards achieving 100% renewable energy source for all our operations. Our partnership with Tata Power to deploy India’s largest solar carport at our car plant in Pune is a step in that direction.”