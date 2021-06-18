CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Motors and Tata Power set up solar carport at Pune plant

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    548 Views
    Tata Motors and Tata Power set up solar carport at Pune plant

    - Aimed to reduce 7,000 tons of carbon emission annually

    - Will also double up as a car parking space.

    Tata Motors in collaboration with Tata Power have set up a grid-synchronised, behind-the-meter solar carport at its manufacturing facility in Chikhali at Pune, Maharashtra. The 6.2MWp carport spans across an area of 30,000 square metres and is capable to generate 86.4 lakh kWh of electricity annually in the premises. 

    Front View

    This is further expected to reduce over 7,000 tons of carbon emissions in a single year with 1.6 lakh ton reduction during its entire lifecycle. Along with the generation of power, the carport will also double up as a parking space for the new vehicles produced at the factory. The entire formation and infrastructure were developed in a time of nine and a half months. Tata Motors further intends to source more renewable energy to meet its aspiration of sourcing 100 per cent renewable energy by the year 2030.

    Speaking on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “At Tata Motors, we have consciously anchored sustainability in every aspect of our business by striving for more meaningful ways to reduce our impact on the planet, whilst providing exciting products and sustainable solutions to our customers. We have always been conscious of the need to conserve energy and are committed towards achieving 100% renewable energy source for all our operations. Our partnership with Tata Power to deploy India’s largest solar carport at our car plant in Pune is a step in that direction.”

    Tata Nexon Image
    Tata Nexon
    ₹ 7.20 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Skoda Enyaq iV arrives in UK showrooms
     Next 
    New Hyundai Alcazar: Variants explained

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 16.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW 5 Series Facelift

    BMW 5 Series Facelift

    ₹ 57.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 24th June 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.20 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Nexon Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.47 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.79 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.11 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.48 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.46 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.16 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.33 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.35 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.94 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Motors and Tata Power set up solar carport at Pune plant