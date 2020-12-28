CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • New Force Gurkha spied testing in India

    New Force Gurkha spied testing in India

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    343 Views
    New Force Gurkha spied testing in India

    - Likely to be powered by a Mercedes-Benz sourced 2.6-litre diesel engine

    - Will compete against the likes of Mahindra Thar 

    Earlier this year, Force Motors revealed the 2021 Gurkha with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. This time around, the rugged off-roader has been spied uncamouflaged ahead of its anticipated launch early in 2021. The upcoming BS6 compliant Force Motors SUV will compete against the likes of the recently introduced Mahindra Thar. 

    The test mule appears to be a lower-spec variant with steel rims and a standard white body colour. The new model has retained the familiar boxy design language, featuring a single slat grille with a mesh design. The fascia features distinctive square housings with circular headlamps. As seen at the 2020 Auto Expo, the top-spec variant is expected to get circular DRLs, bumper-mounted fog lamps, and a skid plate. Additionally, the display variant also featured a snorkel on the right fender. 

    Force Motors Gurkha BS6 Left Front Three Quarter

    As for the interior, the higher-spec variant will be offered with a touchscreen infotainment system, power windows, a three-spoke steering wheel, and more. The SUV will retain the analogue format for the instrument cluster and single piece seat for the second row. 

    Under the hood, the Force Gurkha will get the Mercedes-Benz sourced 2.6-litre diesel engine. In the BS6 iteration, the engine will produce about 89bhp and 260Nm of torque. This engine will come mated to a five-speed manual transmission with a 4x4 drivetrain. At the time of launch, the company might offer a range of accessories for the updated Gurkha.

    Photo Source: CF

    Force Motors Gurkha BS6 Image
    Force Motors Gurkha BS6
    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Force Motors
    • Gurkha BS6
    • Force Motors Gurkha BS6
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - December 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars