New Force Gurkha spied testing in India

- Likely to be powered by a Mercedes-Benz sourced 2.6-litre diesel engine

- Will compete against the likes of Mahindra Thar

Earlier this year, Force Motors revealed the 2021 Gurkha with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. This time around, the rugged off-roader has been spied uncamouflaged ahead of its anticipated launch early in 2021. The upcoming BS6 compliant Force Motors SUV will compete against the likes of the recently introduced Mahindra Thar.

The test mule appears to be a lower-spec variant with steel rims and a standard white body colour. The new model has retained the familiar boxy design language, featuring a single slat grille with a mesh design. The fascia features distinctive square housings with circular headlamps. As seen at the 2020 Auto Expo, the top-spec variant is expected to get circular DRLs, bumper-mounted fog lamps, and a skid plate. Additionally, the display variant also featured a snorkel on the right fender.

As for the interior, the higher-spec variant will be offered with a touchscreen infotainment system, power windows, a three-spoke steering wheel, and more. The SUV will retain the analogue format for the instrument cluster and single piece seat for the second row.

Under the hood, the Force Gurkha will get the Mercedes-Benz sourced 2.6-litre diesel engine. In the BS6 iteration, the engine will produce about 89bhp and 260Nm of torque. This engine will come mated to a five-speed manual transmission with a 4x4 drivetrain. At the time of launch, the company might offer a range of accessories for the updated Gurkha.

Photo Source: CF