    New BS6 Force Gurkha teased again; to get captain seats for all passengers

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,496 Views
    New BS6 Force Gurkha teased again; to get captain seats for all passengers

    - The next-gen Force Gurkha is likely to be launched in the coming weeks

    - The model will receive an all-new exterior design, fresh interiors, and a BS6-compliant engine

    Force Motors has teased the BS6-compliant Gurkha yet again; ahead of its launch that is likely to take place in the coming weeks. The new teaser video shared by the brand reveals details of the model’s interiors.

    As seen in the teaser video, the new Force Gurkha will come equipped with all four captain seats. Additionally, the second row of captain seats will also get individual arm-rests, and the company also claims fabric seats with thigh and lumbar support.

    Force Motors Gurkha BS6 Second Row Seats

    Elsewhere, the next-gen Force Gurkha is expected to get features in the form of a touchscreen infotainment system, dual-tone theme, a three-spoke steering wheel, an all-black dashboard, power windows, and circular AC vents.

    Exterior highlights of the new Force Gurkha will include new headlamps with circular LED DRLs, fender-mounted front turn indicators, flared wheel arches, black bumper with fog lights, alloy wheels, a snorkel, a tow hook, and vertically-mounted tail lights.

    Dashboard

    Powering the BS6 Force Gurkha will be an 89bhp, 2.6-litre diesel engine. This motor could be paired to a five-speed manual transmission, and also on offer would be a 4WD system. The carmaker is also working on a five-door iteration of the Gurkha, and you can read all about it here.

