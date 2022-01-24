New BMW X3 - All you need to know

BMW has launched the refreshed X3 in India with introductory prices starting from Rs 59.90 lakh, ex-showroom. The new X3 is available in two variants: xDrive30i SportX Plus and xDrive30i M Sport. Interestingly, BMW has given away 20-inch M Sport wheels for customers pre-booking the new X3. Now, let us dive deeper and learn more about this new German SUV.

Design

This long-awaited major facelift has brought noteworthy changes to the X3 over the pre-facelift model. The new X3 features sharper and angular exterior elements for a sportier appearance. More to the point, there is a reshaped and unified chrome grille, new daytime running lights with full-LED adaptive headlamps, redesigned bumpers, and new rear LED lights. Besides this, there are new exhaust tips and 19-inch alloy wheels too.

BMW introduced the third-generation X3 worldwide in mid-2017, and after almost four years, the SUV received its first major mid-life facelift in July last year. Meanwhile, the India-spec X3 facelift is available in a choice of six distinctive metallic paints - Mineral White, Black Sapphire, Phytonic Blue, Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect, Brooklyn Grey and Carbon Black.

Interior

The interior of the X3 also received minor tweaks in the form of a new infotainment screen and new air conditioning vents and controls. Additionally, the cabin wears Sensatec upholstery available in either Cognac or Canberra Beige with Black.

Apart from that, there is a world of difference between the India-spec X3 variants - the xDrive30i SportX Plus and xDrive30i M Sport when it comes to the interior features. Being an entry-level model, the SportX Plus gets an analogue instrument cluster with a small Multi-information display and a 10.25-inch infotainment system with BMW Live Cockpit Plus. On the other hand, the M Sport comes with a large 12.3-inch fully-digital driver display and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with BMW Live Cockpit Professional. Meanwhile, the M Sport also features an M steering wheel in Walknappa leather.

Features

BMW offers features such as a panoramic sunroof, six colours of ambient lighting, three-zone temperature control, front and rear parking sensors, 12-speaker, 205-watt sound system, a reverse camera, multiple airbags, cornering brake control, dynamic traction and stability control and four different driving modes - Ecopro, Comfort, Sport and Sport+.

In addition, the range-topping M Sport trim gets dynamic damper control which adjusts the suspension depending on the driving modes or even the road condition. For instance, a control unit placed on each wheel monitors their movement 400 times a second and tweaks the suspension accordingly - from softest to firmest to provide ride comfort and sportier handling. Besides this, it comes with performance control, a 16-speaker, 464-watt Harman Kardon sound system, BMW gesture control and a 360-degree camera setup.

Engine and transmission

It comes powered by a 1,998cc, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. This engine produces 248bhp at 5,200rpm and 350Nm between 1,450 and 4,800rpm. Meanwhile, the new X3 competes against the new Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Land Rover Evoque, Lexus NX and the Volvo new XC60.