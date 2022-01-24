CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New BMW X3 - All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    1,158 Views
    New BMW X3 - All you need to know

    BMW has launched the refreshed X3 in India with introductory prices starting from Rs 59.90 lakh, ex-showroom. The new X3 is available in two variants: xDrive30i SportX Plus and xDrive30i M Sport. Interestingly, BMW has given away 20-inch M Sport wheels for customers pre-booking the new X3. Now, let us dive deeper and learn more about this new German SUV.

    Design

    This long-awaited major facelift has brought noteworthy changes to the X3 over the pre-facelift model. The new X3 features sharper and angular exterior elements for a sportier appearance. More to the point, there is a reshaped and unified chrome grille, new daytime running lights with full-LED adaptive headlamps, redesigned bumpers, and new rear LED lights. Besides this, there are new exhaust tips and 19-inch alloy wheels too.

    BMW X3 Right Front Three Quarter

    BMW introduced the third-generation X3 worldwide in mid-2017, and after almost four years, the SUV received its first major mid-life facelift in July last year. Meanwhile, the India-spec X3 facelift is available in a choice of six distinctive metallic paints - Mineral White, Black Sapphire, Phytonic Blue, Sophisto Grey Brilliant Effect, Brooklyn Grey and Carbon Black.

    BMW X3 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Interior

    The interior of the X3 also received minor tweaks in the form of a new infotainment screen and new air conditioning vents and controls. Additionally, the cabin wears Sensatec upholstery available in either Cognac or Canberra Beige with Black.

    BMW X3 Dashboard

    Apart from that, there is a world of difference between the India-spec X3 variants - the xDrive30i SportX Plus and xDrive30i M Sport when it comes to the interior features. Being an entry-level model, the SportX Plus gets an analogue instrument cluster with a small Multi-information display and a 10.25-inch infotainment system with BMW Live Cockpit Plus. On the other hand, the M Sport comes with a large 12.3-inch fully-digital driver display and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with BMW Live Cockpit Professional. Meanwhile, the M Sport also features an M steering wheel in Walknappa leather.

    BMW X3 Rear Seats

    Features

    BMW offers features such as a panoramic sunroof, six colours of ambient lighting, three-zone temperature control, front and rear parking sensors, 12-speaker, 205-watt sound system, a reverse camera, multiple airbags, cornering brake control, dynamic traction and stability control and four different driving modes - Ecopro, Comfort, Sport and Sport+.

    BMW X3 Left Side View

    In addition, the range-topping M Sport trim gets dynamic damper control which adjusts the suspension depending on the driving modes or even the road condition. For instance, a control unit placed on each wheel monitors their movement 400 times a second and tweaks the suspension accordingly - from softest to firmest to provide ride comfort and sportier handling. Besides this, it comes with performance control, a 16-speaker, 464-watt Harman Kardon sound system, BMW gesture control and a 360-degree camera setup.

    BMW X3 Rear View

    Engine and transmission

    It comes powered by a 1,998cc, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. This engine produces 248bhp at 5,200rpm and 350Nm between 1,450 and 4,800rpm. Meanwhile, the new X3 competes against the new Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Land Rover Evoque, Lexus NX and the Volvo new XC60.

    BMW X3 Image
    BMW X3
    ₹ 59.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Luxury waiting period extends to up to 18 months
     Next 
    Volkswagen Tiguan facelift deliveries begin in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    BMW X3 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • BMW X3 Right Front Three Quarter
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2164 Views
    8 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.22 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW X3

    BMW X3

    ₹ 59.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20thJAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi Q7 Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Audi Q7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    3rd Feb 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW X3

    BMW X3

    ₹ 59.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20thJAN
    All BMW-Cars

    BMW X3 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 71.34 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 75.37 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 69.46 Lakh
    Pune₹ 71.34 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 71.78 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 66.53 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 72.39 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 66.69 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 66.52 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2164 Views
    8 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New BMW X3 - All you need to know