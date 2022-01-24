CarWale
    Volkswagen Tiguan facelift deliveries begin in India

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Volkswagen Tiguan facelift deliveries begin in India

    - The Volkswagen Tiguan facelift is available in a single, fully-loaded variant called Elegance

    - The model is powered by a 187bhp, 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine

    Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has commenced customer deliveries of the Tiguan facelift across the country. The updated model was launched in India in December 2021 with a price tag of Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom), details of which are available here.

    Based on the brand’s MQB platform, the Volkswagen Tiguan facelift is offered in a single, fully-loaded variant known as Elegance. The model is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that produces 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. We have driven the facelifted Taigun, and you can read our review here.

    Commenting on the announcement, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “Within a month from its launch, the new Tiguan has garnered significant attention from customers, wherein the SUVW is sold-out for Q1, 2022. It is a testament to the customer appeal and appreciation of this global SUVW. With the commencement of deliveries, we are eager to see our customers drive this true stunner.”

