    New Audi Q3 launched in India; prices start at Rs 44.89 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Audi Q3 launched in India; prices start at Rs 44.89 lakh

    - The 2022 Audi Q3 is available in two variants

    - The model is powered by a 187bhp 2.0-litre, TFSI turbo-petrol engine 

    Audi India has officially launched the Q3 in the country, with prices starting at Rs 44.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the model, which is available in two variants, Premium Plus and Technology, will commence at the end of the year. 

    In terms of design, the new Audi Q3 gets a new single-frame grille in an octagonal design with vertical slats, new LED DRLs and wedge-shaped headlamps, gloss black cladding all around, new 18-inch alloy wheels, black shark-fin antenna and roof rails, wraparound two-piece LED tail lights, and a dual-tone rear bumper.

    The interiors of the 2022 Audi Q3 come equipped with a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, Audi Drive Select, electrically adjustable front seats, dual-zone climate control, adjustable second-row seats, cruise control, a fully digital instrument cluster, Audi Smartphone interface, MMI Navigation Plus, wireless charging, gesture-controlled tailgate, and a 180 W 10 speaker Audi sound system.

    Under the hood of the new Audi Q3 is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TFSI turbo-petrol engine that produces 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. This motor, paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission, sends power to all four wheels via the Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The model is claimed to sprint from 01-00kmph in 7.3 seconds. The first 500 customers of the 2022 Audi Q3 will get a five-year extended warranty and a three-year /50,000 km service value package.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the new Audi Q3 (all prices, ex-showroom):

    New Audi Q3 Premium Plus: Rs 44.89 lakh

    New Audi Q3 Technology: Rs 50.39 lakh

