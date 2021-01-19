MG ZS Petrol spied testing again; interior details leaked

- Likely to have a manual transmission as standard

- Expected to be launched in H1 of 2021

MG showcased the ZS Petrol last year at the 2020 Auto Expo and the test mules of the upcoming model have also been spotted on public roads several times. This time around spy pictures of the interior of the prototype have surfaced online.

Based on the spy images, the cabin of the ZS Petrol resembles its EV brother. The highlight of the cabin is the manual transmission and a hand-brake which help in differentiating it from its sibling. The dashboard and the door pads are finished in black with silver accents. The front seats as well are stitched in black leather and look adequately cushioned and padded in the right areas. Meanwhile, the leather-wrapped steering wheel has also been sourced from the ZS EV with the instrument cluster getting analogue dials. The infotainment system is placed in the centre below the aircon vents.

On the outside, the prototype can be seen covered in camouflage sheets. The front portion holds the slimmer projector headlamp units and a large hexagon-shaped front grille with mesh design. The bumper houses the fog lamps on each side and a horizontal air inlet in the centre. The ZS Petrol is likely to be riding on a set of 17-inch alloy wheels.

MG could power the ZS Petrol with a 1.5-litre petrol engine capable of developing 118bhp and 150Nm of torque or a more powerful 1.3-litre Turbo GDi which produces 160bhp and 230Nm of peak torque in the international models. Internationally, the former is paired to a five-speed manual and a CVT gearbox while the latter is mated solely to a six-speed automatic transmission. Since MG has introduced the updated versions of all the models in its line-up, the launch of the ZS Petrol is likely to take place in the coming months. When launched, the ZS will have to prove its gasoline worth in one of the most populated segments in the country which offers a combination of engine and gearbox options.

Image Source