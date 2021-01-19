New 2021 Tata Safari connected car features leaked

- New Tata Safari to get iRA, ConnectNext, and What3Words technology

- The model will be unveiled on 26 January, 2021

Tata Motors is all set to showcase the production-ready Safari on 26 January, 2021. Ahead of its official showcase, details of the model’s connected car technology and features have been leaked on the web.

The 2021 Tata Safari will get connected car features that will be broadly divided into five categories that include Safety and Security, Remote Commands, Alerts and Notifications, Over The Air updates, and Health Check. The report adds that the model will get iRA, ConnectNext, and What3Words with a validity of one year.

Under the telematics package, the new Tata Safari will come equipped with remote lock/unlock, remote lights on/off, remote immobilisation when the car is stolen, intrusion alert, valet mode, driving pattern analytics, nearest service station/RSA, geo-fencing, SOS emergency SMS, Car health analytics, OTA updates, live location and tracking, tribes for socialising with other Tata vehicle owners, remote horn, custom messages, navigation, find my car, speed alerts, time fencing, idle alert, panic notification, what 3 words, and smartphone integration with weather updates.

Feature-wise, the upcoming Tata Safari will come equipped with a new grille, revised LED tail lights, new roof rails, panoramic sunroof, electric parking brake, captain seats for the second row, and an Oyster White theme for the interior with an Ash Wood dashboard. Under the hood, the model will be powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine from the Harrier that produces 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit.

