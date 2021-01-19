Tata Motors organises Nexon EV ‘Mileage Challenge Rally’ in Pune

- 50 Nexon EV owners participated in the event

- The winner achieved the highest range of 375km

Tata Motors has been hosting several campaigns and activities across the country to encourage more and more buyers to opt for combustion-free vehicles for a more sustained ecosystem. One such event was organised by the Indian car manufacturer for all the Nexon EV owners in Pune.

The scheduled rally was flagged off from Hotel Sayaji and the EVs were destined to cover a total distance of 100km across two hours. The affair witnessed a turnout of 50 Nexon EV owners. One such proud owner was also declared as the winner for achieving the highest range of 375km in the conducted event.

The program which took place for the first time was also aimed to acquaint the owners and their families to the EV, learn new driving techniques, and calculate the mileage per charge.

The Tata Nexon EV was launched in January 2021 and is the most affordable EV currently on sale in the country. The 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery develops 127bhp and 245Nm of torque. The battery pack is dust and waterproof meeting the IP67 standards. However, the year 2021 is expected to bring in more EVs in the emerging EV market of India and the Nexon EV will soon face new competitors other than just the MG ZS EV. We have driven the Nexon EV and you can rear our first-drive review here.