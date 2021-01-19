CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Motors organises Nexon EV ‘Mileage Challenge Rally’ in Pune

    Tata Motors organises Nexon EV ‘Mileage Challenge Rally’ in Pune

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    1,165 Views
    Tata Motors organises Nexon EV ‘Mileage Challenge Rally’ in Pune

    - 50 Nexon EV owners participated in the event

    - The winner achieved the highest range of 375km

    Tata Motors has been hosting several campaigns and activities across the country to encourage more and more buyers to opt for combustion-free vehicles for a more sustained ecosystem. One such event was organised by the Indian car manufacturer for all the Nexon EV owners in Pune. 

    Tata Nexon EV Left Front Three Quarter

    The scheduled rally was flagged off from Hotel Sayaji and the EVs were destined to cover a total distance of 100km across two hours. The affair witnessed a turnout of 50 Nexon EV owners. One such proud owner was also declared as the winner for achieving the highest range of 375km in the conducted event. 

    Tata Nexon EV Front View

    The program which took place for the first time was also aimed to acquaint the owners and their families to the EV, learn new driving techniques, and calculate the mileage per charge. 

    The Tata Nexon EV was launched in January 2021 and is the most affordable EV currently on sale in the country. The 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery develops 127bhp and 245Nm of torque. The battery pack is dust and waterproof meeting the IP67 standards. However, the year 2021 is expected to bring in more EVs in the emerging EV market of India and the Nexon EV will soon face new competitors other than just the MG ZS EV. We have driven the Nexon EV and you can rear our first-drive review here.

    Tata Nexon EV Image
    Tata Nexon EV
    ₹ 13.99 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Tata
    • Nexon EV
    • Tata Nexon EV
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Tata Nexon EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 14.82 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 14.94 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 14.80 Lakh
    Pune₹ 14.90 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.38 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 15.88 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 15.10 Lakh
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

    ₹ 44.00 - 49.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 21st January 2021
    All Upcoming Cars