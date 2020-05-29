Please Tell Us Your City

  • MG ZS EV to be introduced in six new cities; bookings open on 1 June

MG ZS EV to be introduced in six new cities; bookings open on 1 June

May 29, 2020, 04:30 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
168 Views
- MG ZS EV is currently offered only in five cities

- The model is powered by a 143bhp 44.5kWh battery

MG Motor India India launched the ZS EV in January this year, with prices starting at Rs 20.88 lakh (ex-showroom). The model was introduced in only five cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Now, the carmaker has announced that the ZS EV will be available in six more cities soon.

As per details shared by Morris Garages, the ZS EV will be introduced in six more cities including Pune, Surat, Cochin, Chandigarh, Jaipur and Chennai. Bookings for the model in the aforementioned cities will begin on 1 June.

The MG ZS EV is powered by a 44.5 kWh battery that produces 143bhp and 353Nm of torque. The model, which can sprint from 0-100kmph in 8.5 seconds, is claimed to return a range of 340kms on a single charge. Charging options include a standard AC charger and 50kW DC fast charger that enables the battery to be charged in six to eight hours for the former and 0-80% in just 50 minutes for the latter.

The ZS EV from MG Motor India is offered in two trims including Excite and Exclusive, priced at Rs 20.88 lakh and Rs 23.58 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) respectively. To know all about the variant wise features, you can click here.

  • MG
  • ZS EV
  • MG ZS EV
MG ZS EV Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 22.06 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 23.06 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 24.3 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 23.54 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 24.29 Lakh onwards

