New-generation Mercedes-Benz GLS to be launched in India on 17 June

-This is the third-generation for the Mercedes’ flagship SUV

-Six-cylinder petrol and diesel engine options

The third-generation Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV will be launched in India on 17 June. Unveiled in late 2018, this SUV sports an evolutionary design which in this case is the German automaker’s family look already being sported by cars like the GLE and the GLC.

Highlights of the exterior design include the double slat grille, LED headlamps, flared wheel arches and the dual exhaust tips as well as the full LED tail lamps. The cabin is standard ultra-luxurious Mercedes fare with features likes the dual digital displays, five-zone climate control, 360-degree camera, leather upholstery and of course three-full rows of seating thanks to the SUVs five-metre plus length. It is expected to be offered with high levels of customization and a large accessories list as a part of the deal.

The Indian market will get the GLS with BS6 compliant six-cylinder petrol and diesel engine options similar to the S-Class sedan. The former is expected to be the GLS450 with 362bhp/500Nm while the latter will be the GLS350D with 282bhp/600Nm. Both engines will be offered with a seven-speed dual clutch transmission.

This new third generation GLS, when launched, will rival the likes of the BMW X7, Volvo XC90, Range Rover Sport and the Porsche Cayenne. Also falling in the same price category are vehicles like the Mercedes-Benz V-Class and the Toyota Vellfire.