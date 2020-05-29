Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Datsun Redigo facelift fuel efficiency figures revealed

Datsun Redigo facelift fuel efficiency figures revealed

May 29, 2020, 03:05 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
491 Views
Write a comment
Datsun Redigo facelift fuel efficiency figures revealed

- Datsun Redigo facelift is available with 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre petrol engines

- Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit

Datsun has revealed the official ARAI fuel efficiency figures for the Redigo facelift. The model was unveiled earlier this week and is available with two engine options, with prices starting at Rs 2.83 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), details of which are available here.

Powertrain options on the Datsun Redigo facelift include a 0.8-litre petrol engine and a 1.0-litre petrol engine. The 800cc motor produces 54bhp and 72Nm of torque. Paired to a five-speed manual transmission, the model returns a fuel efficiency of 20.71kmpl.

The 1.0-litre petrol engine on the Datsun Redigo facelift produces 67bhp and 91Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. Both the variants have an ARAI efficiency of 21.7kmpl and 22kmpl respectively.

The Datsun Redigo facelift is available in six colours including Vivid Blue, SandStone Brown, Blade Silver, Opal White, Bronze Grey and Fire Red. The model is offered in six variants including D, A, T, T (O) 0.8L, T (O) 1.0L and T (O) AMT, variant-wise features of which can be viewed here.

  • Datsun
  • Redi GO
  • Datsun Redi GO
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Datsun redi-GO Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 3.37 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 3.47 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 3.19 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 3.37 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 3.4 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 3.21 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 3.34 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 3.23 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 3.21 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Polo GT TDI Review

Polo GT TDI Review

We review the Hot Hatch - 'GT' once again, this ...

689 Likes
113303 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 23L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in