Datsun Redigo facelift fuel efficiency figures revealed

- Datsun Redigo facelift is available with 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre petrol engines

- Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit

Datsun has revealed the official ARAI fuel efficiency figures for the Redigo facelift. The model was unveiled earlier this week and is available with two engine options, with prices starting at Rs 2.83 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), details of which are available here.

Powertrain options on the Datsun Redigo facelift include a 0.8-litre petrol engine and a 1.0-litre petrol engine. The 800cc motor produces 54bhp and 72Nm of torque. Paired to a five-speed manual transmission, the model returns a fuel efficiency of 20.71kmpl.

The 1.0-litre petrol engine on the Datsun Redigo facelift produces 67bhp and 91Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. Both the variants have an ARAI efficiency of 21.7kmpl and 22kmpl respectively.

The Datsun Redigo facelift is available in six colours including Vivid Blue, SandStone Brown, Blade Silver, Opal White, Bronze Grey and Fire Red. The model is offered in six variants including D, A, T, T (O) 0.8L, T (O) 1.0L and T (O) AMT, variant-wise features of which can be viewed here.