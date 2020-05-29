Please Tell Us Your City

New Mercedes-Benz G550 4x4² spied testing

May 29, 2020, 05:15 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
New Mercedes-Benz G550 4x4² spied testing

- New Mercedes-Benz G550 4x4² spotted for the first time

- The model is expected to be powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine

Mercedes-Benz fans were a little disappointed when the company announced the end of the line for the limited edition G500 4×4² back in 2017. New spy images bring back a ray of hope, with the new G-Class 4×4² now being spotted during a public road test.

As seen in the spy images, the Mercedes-Benz G550 4x4² is devoid of any camouflage and reveals the updated design with circular LED DRLs and new fascia with an updated bumper. A few other notable additions seen on the test-mule include a large roof rack and what seems to be space for two LED light bars at the front. Also on offer is a rear door mounted spare wheel. The side-exit pipes for the exhaust system are likely to have been given a miss.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Exterior

Engine specifications remain scarce at the moment although we expect the new Mercedes-Benz G550 4x4² will source power from a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 motor. Whether the model receives an update from the previous iteration that produced 422bhp and 610Nm of torque or if the brand will plonk the AMG engine producing 577bhp and 849Nm of torque remains unknown at the moment. The new G550 4x4² is likely to be unveiled in 2021.

  • Mercedes-Benz
  • Mercedes-Benz G-Class
  • G-Class
  • G550 4x4²
