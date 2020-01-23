Please Tell Us Your City

  • MG ZS EV launched in India: Why should you buy?

MG ZS EV launched in India: Why should you buy?

January 23, 2020, 03:51 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
MG ZS EV launched in India: Why should you buy?

Post much wait MG Motor India has launched the MG ZS in India at Rs 20.88 lakhs. Until the midnight of 17 January, the company offered the electric SUV at an introductory special price of Rs 19.88 lakhs (ex-showroom). MG’s second product in India, the ZS electric SUV is available in two variants – Excite and Exclusive. Here below are the details as to why you should buy the MG ZS EV. 

What’s good about it? 

The MG ZS EV is powered by a 44.5kWh liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery, which offers a driving range of about 340kms and is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in just 8.5 seconds. The electric SUV has scored five-stars in Euro NCAP safety rating. The test result revealed that the vehicle offered good protection to the front passengers and adequate protection to the driver. Additionally, the electric SUV has scored additional pointers for offering good whiplash protection.

What’s bad about it?

The vehicle has a waiting period of around 4-5 months. Currently, the electric SUV is available for sale only in five cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. 

Best variant to buy?

The top spec Exclusive variant is a good buy as it additionally offers leather seats, i-SMART EV 2.0 connected car features, dual pane panoramic sky roof, PM 2.5 filter and six-way adjustable driver seats. Additionally, the top-spec version also offers additional convenience features like rain sensing wiper and power folding ORVM.

Specification 

Three Phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor

44.5kWh battery - 143bhp and 353Nm

Automatic transmission

Did you know?

Using a standard AC charger, the battery takes six-eight hours for a full charge, while the 50kW DC fast charger enables battery charging from 0-80 per cent in just 50 minutes.

  • MG
  • ZS EV
  • MG ZS EV
MG ZS EV Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 26.28 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 23.03 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 24.23 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 25.03 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 24.29 Lakhs onwards

