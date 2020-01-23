Tata Tiago facelift launched in India: Now in Pictures

Tata has launched a face lifted version of its Tiago hatchback ahead of the 2020 Auto Expo (where it will be on display). This is the second update for the Indian automaker’s entry-level B-segment hatchback and sees it get quite a few comprehensive updates.

The overall exterior design of the Tiago remains unchanged but there is now a new front bumper, head lamps and a new grille. This has really uplifted the face of the car as compared to the outgoing model.

The rear remains unchanged but this new yellow colour with its bright hues has done well to really uplift the Tiago as a car and possibly even given it a bit of sporting credentials. We should expect to see the same on the Tiago JTP very soon.

The most major update inside the cabin is of course a full digital instrument cluster as well as a new touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto alongside other connectivity options like USB and AUX-IN.

There are five variants with only one petrol engine option. This is a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre unit producing 84bhp/113Nm with only a five-speed manual on offer. The range starts Rs 4.60 lakhs and tops out at Rs 6.10 lakhs for the top spec XZ+ dual tone model.

The Tata Tiago joins a list of Tata cars that are now highly rated in the GNCAP system. Both the Tata Tiago and Tigor have achieved a four star rating in the crash tests. All versions of the Tiago/Tigor are offered with dual front airbags as well as ABS with EBD.

Photos: Kaustubh Gandhi