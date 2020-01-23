MG ZS EV launched in India; price starts at Rs 20.88 lakhs

MG ZS EV is available in two variants

The model is powered by a 44.5 kWh battery producing 143bhp and 353Nm

MG Motor India has launched the ZS EV, with prices starting at Rs 20.88 lakhs (ex-showroom). The second product from the brand after the Hector, the ZS EV is available in two variants and three colours. We have driven the ZS EV and to read our review, click here.

Unveiled in India last month, the MG ZS EV is powered by a 44.5 kWh battery that produces 143bhp and 353Nm of torque. The model, which is claimed to return a range of 340km on a full charge, can sprint from 0-100kmph in 8.5 seconds. Using a standard AC charger, the battery takes 6-8 hours for a full charge, while the 50kW DC fast charger enables the battery to be charged from 0-80% in just 50 minutes.

MG began pre-bookings for the ZS EV on 21 December and received 2,100 bookings in less than a month after which bookings were closed. The model was introduced in five cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Prices for the MG ZS EV (All-India ex-showroom)

MG ZS EV Excite- Rs 20.88 lakhs

MG ZS EV Exclusive- Rs 23.58 lakhs