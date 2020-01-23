Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Mahindra announces 18 vehicle showcase for Auto Expo 2020

Mahindra announces 18 vehicle showcase for Auto Expo 2020

January 23, 2020, 11:00 AM IST by Desirazu Venkat
3223 Views
Be the first to comment
Mahindra announces 18 vehicle showcase for Auto Expo 2020

-18 vehicle line-up includes BS6 compliant models as well electric vehicles 

Mahindra has announced that it is bringing an 18 vehicle line-up to the 2020 Auto Expo. This will comprise petrol and diesel vehicles, electric cars, commercial vehicles as well as future mobility solutions. 

In addition to product showcases, there will be a display of a first of its kind future electric vehicle architecture and an electric mobility platform that will drive connected experiences for our consumers. Mahindra will also exhibit an array of electric batteries, charging stations and a world of zero waste through automobile recycling and reuse.

Commenting on the development, Veejay Ram Nakra, chief of sales and marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra and Mahindra, “We are delighted to reveal our theme for Auto Expo 2020. At Mahindra we are driven by purpose for a tomorrow that is clean, green and technologically connected. Our upcoming display of electric passenger and mass mobility products, concepts and solutions will meet the needs of today and also position us for the future. We are fully prepared to complete our transition into the BS VI era and our display of BS VI ready current and future engines will also demonstrate our commitment toward being future ready.”

  • Mahindra
  • New XUV500
  • Mahindra New XUV500
  • Auto Expo 2020
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

Mahindra TUV300 Is It A Better SUV Now?

The facelifted TUV300 is Mahindra’s answer to t ...

1620 Likes
105357 Views

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Mahindra Alturas G4 Better than the Toyota Fortuner. Here's Why

Yes, this Mahindra competes with the Toyota For ...

2841 Likes
318621 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

28th Jan 2020

15L - ₹ 17L
Mercedes-Benz GLE NewMercedes-Benz GLE New

29th Jan 2020

65L - ₹ 80L
Land Rover New Range Rover EvoqueLand Rover New Range Rover Evoque

30th Jan 2020

53L - ₹ 70L
Lexus LC 500hLexus LC 500h

31st Jan 2020

1.60Cr - ₹ 2Cr
Kia CarnivalKia Carnival

5th Feb 2020

25L - ₹ 27L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in