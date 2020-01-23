Mahindra announces 18 vehicle showcase for Auto Expo 2020

-18 vehicle line-up includes BS6 compliant models as well electric vehicles

Mahindra has announced that it is bringing an 18 vehicle line-up to the 2020 Auto Expo. This will comprise petrol and diesel vehicles, electric cars, commercial vehicles as well as future mobility solutions.

In addition to product showcases, there will be a display of a first of its kind future electric vehicle architecture and an electric mobility platform that will drive connected experiences for our consumers. Mahindra will also exhibit an array of electric batteries, charging stations and a world of zero waste through automobile recycling and reuse.

Commenting on the development, Veejay Ram Nakra, chief of sales and marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra and Mahindra, “We are delighted to reveal our theme for Auto Expo 2020. At Mahindra we are driven by purpose for a tomorrow that is clean, green and technologically connected. Our upcoming display of electric passenger and mass mobility products, concepts and solutions will meet the needs of today and also position us for the future. We are fully prepared to complete our transition into the BS VI era and our display of BS VI ready current and future engines will also demonstrate our commitment toward being future ready.”