Kia Carnival receives 1,410 bookings within a day

Kia Motors started accepted bookings for the upcoming new Carnival just yesterday, and the new MPV has garnered 1,410 bookings within a day. The carmaker is yet to launch the vehicle officially on 5 February at the Auto Expo.

Ahead of its price unveil, the Kia Carnival has shown a good demand despite the dwindling car sales in India. The manufacturer says that about 64 per cent of the bookings are for the range-topping Limousine variant. This is the seven-seater version which comes in a layout (2+2+3) with the captain seats in the second row.

The Kia Carnival is a premium offering amongst the many MPVs available in our market. It is being slotted as a more luxurious alternative to the Toyota Innova Crysta. It will be offered mainly in three trims (Premium, Prestige and Limousine), and Kia will make it available in seven, eight or even nine-seater options.

Bookings are still open for this new model online and also through Kia's authorised dealerships pan India. The token amount is Rs one lakh whether booked through Kia's website or through the company's 265 outlets across the country. Prices are expected to be in the range of Rs 25-30 lakhs (ex-showroom) with the model arriving in India through the CKD route.