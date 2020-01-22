Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Kia Carnival receives 1,410 bookings within a day

Kia Carnival receives 1,410 bookings within a day

January 22, 2020, 09:51 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
1112 Views
Be the first to comment
Kia Carnival receives 1,410 bookings within a day

Kia Motors started accepted bookings for the upcoming new Carnival just yesterday, and the new MPV has garnered 1,410 bookings within a day. The carmaker is yet to launch the vehicle officially on 5 February at the Auto Expo.

Ahead of its price unveil, the Kia Carnival has shown a good demand despite the dwindling car sales in India. The manufacturer says that about 64 per cent of the bookings are for the range-topping Limousine variant. This is the seven-seater version which comes in a layout (2+2+3) with the captain seats in the second row.

Kia Carnival Exterior

The Kia Carnival is a premium offering amongst the many MPVs available in our market. It is being slotted as a more luxurious alternative to the Toyota Innova Crysta. It will be offered mainly in three trims (Premium, Prestige and Limousine), and Kia will make it available in seven, eight or even nine-seater options.

Kia Carnival Exterior

Bookings are still open for this new model online and also through Kia's authorised dealerships pan India. The token amount is Rs one lakh whether booked through Kia's website or through the company's 265 outlets across the country. Prices are expected to be in the range of Rs 25-30 lakhs (ex-showroom) with the model arriving in India through the CKD route.

Kia Carnival Exterior
  • Kia
  • Kia Carnival
  • Carnival
  • Carnival Limousine 7 STR
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes

Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes

The Kia Seltos’ closest rival is the Hyundai Cr ...

722 Likes
333242 Views

Kia Carnival Much More Than The Toyota Innova?

Kia Carnival Much More Than The Toyota Innova?

Kia is bringing its second product and the new fla ...

105 Likes
9619 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Tata Nexon FaceliftTata Nexon Facelift

22nd Jan 2020

7L - ₹ 11L
Tata Tiago FaceliftTata Tiago Facelift

22nd Jan 2020

4L - ₹ 7L
Tata Tigor FaceliftTata Tigor Facelift

22nd Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 7L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

23rd Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

28th Jan 2020

15L - ₹ 17L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad*T&C Apply
Presenting

TATA ALTROZ

Starts at ₹5.29 Lakh*

Explore More

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in