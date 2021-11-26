MG Motor India’s Halol plant adopts wind-solar hybrid power

- 50 per cent power requirement of MG’s manufacturing plant to be sourced from wind-solar hybrid park

- To supply clean energy for 15 years

MG Motor India has joined hands with Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Private Limited to supply 4.85megawatt of wind-solar hybrid power to the former’s manufacturing plant in Halol, Gujarat.

Under this association, CleanMax will power 50 per cent of the carmaker’s requirement from its wind-solar hybrid farm. The said power plant is located in Rajkot and will begin supplying energy to MG’s plant from February 2022 and will continue to do so for 15 years. CleanMax plans to expand its power plant to a capacity of 150megawatt by 2022 and will cater to private consumers and corporates in the region. With the adoption of clean power supply, MG Motor India aims to diminish approximately two lakh metric tonnes of CO2 over the next 15 years.

Besides this, MG launched the Astor mid-size SUV last month. The carmaker plans to deliver 5,000 units of the car by the end of this year. However, the supply shortage of semi-conductors may affect the delivery timeline, details of which can be read here.

Talking about the partnership, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “We have ensured our commitment towards a sustainable future which has encouraged many to adopt zero-emission vehicles and contribute towards protecting the environment. Our association with CleanMax is another step towards developing a clean manufacturing ecosystem. With this move, we hope to enhance our role in building a sustainable environment while also lowering our energy costs.'