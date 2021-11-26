CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    MG Motor India’s Halol plant adopts wind-solar hybrid power

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    407 Views
    MG Motor India’s Halol plant adopts wind-solar hybrid power

    - 50 per cent power requirement of MG’s manufacturing plant to be sourced from wind-solar hybrid park

    - To supply clean energy for 15 years

    MG Motor India has joined hands with Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Private Limited to supply 4.85megawatt of wind-solar hybrid power to the former’s manufacturing plant in Halol, Gujarat. 

    MG Astor Front View

    Under this association, CleanMax will power 50 per cent of the carmaker’s requirement from its wind-solar hybrid farm. The said power plant is located in Rajkot and will begin supplying energy to MG’s plant from February 2022 and will continue to do so for 15 years. CleanMax plans to expand its power plant to a capacity of 150megawatt by 2022 and will cater to private consumers and corporates in the region. With the adoption of clean power supply, MG Motor India aims to diminish approximately two lakh metric tonnes of CO2 over the next 15 years. 

    MG Astor Front View

    Besides this, MG launched the Astor mid-size SUV last month. The carmaker plans to deliver 5,000 units of the car by the end of this year. However, the supply shortage of semi-conductors may affect the delivery timeline, details of which can be read here.

    Talking about the partnership, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “We have ensured our commitment towards a sustainable future which has encouraged many to adopt zero-emission vehicles and contribute towards protecting the environment. Our association with CleanMax is another step towards developing a clean manufacturing ecosystem. With this move, we hope to enhance our role in building a sustainable environment while also lowering our energy costs.'

    MG Astor Image
    MG Astor
    ₹ 9.78 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Waiting period reduces as semiconductor supply gradually improves, says Maruti Suzuki
     Next 
    BMW 220i Black Shadow Edition — Now in pictures

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MG Astor Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon

    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5143 Views
    39 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi Q5

    Audi Q5

    ₹ 58.93 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volkswagen Tiguan
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Volkswagen Tiguan

    ₹ 28.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Dec 2021Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 9.78 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    MG Astor Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.44 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 11.77 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 10.99 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.44 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.54 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 10.88 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 11.34 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 10.90 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 10.75 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon

    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5143 Views
    39 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Motor India’s Halol plant adopts wind-solar hybrid power