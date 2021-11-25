BMW 220i Black Shadow Edition — Now in pictures

BMW recently launched the new Black Shadow Edition of the 2 Series Gran Coupe in India. The price of this special edition has been set at Rs 43.5 lakh, ex-showroom pan-India. However, do note that this will be made available only in the petrol guise, and only the first 24 customers will be able to avail of this special price. Let's now take a look at the picture gallery of this exclusive model.

It goes without saying that special edition cars get some cosmetic changes and the Black Shadow Edition also follows the same approach with distinctive design elements over the standard sedan.

Featuring BMW’s Individual high-gloss shadow line package along with BMW ‘M’ Performance parts, this model sports a black mesh-style M radiator grille in the front and even blacked-out ORVMs.

Then, it is equipped with an M Performance rear spoiler, and the sedan rides on 18-inch M Performance Y-Spoke forged alloy wheels. These are finished in a matte Jet Black shade.

BMW India is offering this Black Shadow edition in two colours — Alpine White (non-metallic) and Black Sapphire (metallic). Inside, it features Sensatec Oyster-Black and Sensatec Black upholstery.

Speaking of the powertrain, we've had a similar model earlier but powered by a diesel engine. This one, however, has been launched in the petrol-only 220i guise.

It's powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine churning out 190bhp of power and 280Nm of torque. This mill comes mated to a seven-speed Steptronic sport automatic transmission.