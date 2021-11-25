CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mercedes-Maybach GLS facelift begins testing

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,643 Views
    Mercedes-Maybach GLS facelift begins testing

    - 2022 Mercedes-Maybach GLS could be unveiled in the second half of next year

    - The model is expected to feature minor design revisions and an updated feature list

    Mercedes-Benz unveiled the Maybach GLS back in November 2019. The carmaker launched the luxury SUV in the country earlier this year, and you can read all about it here. The company has now begun working on the facelifted version of the model, evident from the new spy shots.

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Right Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the spy images, the updated Mercedes-Maybach GLS does not feature any changes to the front profile, and the only camouflage is for the Maybach badging on the front grille. That said, this is an early test mule and we expect changes in the form of a revised lower fascia and a refreshed bumper. The side profile too remains unchanged, and the model continues to ride on 22-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the SUV is partly camouflaged near the tail lights, hinting at where the changes could lie. While the tail lights seem to be the same units as those on the outgoing model, we are likely to see a tweaked design at the reveal.

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Right Rear Three Quarter

    Inside, the Mercedes-Maybach is expected to be as luxurious as the current model on sale, if not more. Reports suggest that the refreshed luxury SUV could receive a three-spoke steering wheel from the new S-Class, as well as the latest version of the brand’s MBUX system.

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Rear View

    Under the hood, the 2022 Mercedes-Maybach GLS is expected to carry on with the same 4.4-litre, twin-turbo, V8 engine that powers the current version. This motor produces 550bhp and 750Nm of torque in its current state of tune. We have driven the Maybach GLS, and to read our review, click here. More details are likely to surface ahead of the model’s unveiling. Stay tuned for updates.

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Image
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
    ₹ 2.43 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New Suzuki S-Cross unveiled globally

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi Q5

    Audi Q5

    ₹ 58.93 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volkswagen Tiguan
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Volkswagen Tiguan

    ₹ 28.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    7th Dec 2021Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

    ₹ 79.50 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thNOV
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 2.76 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 3.04 Crore
    Delhi₹ 2.80 Crore
    Pune₹ 2.76 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 2.93 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 2.81 Crore
    Chennai₹ 2.92 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 2.69 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 2.73 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mercedes-Maybach GLS facelift begins testing