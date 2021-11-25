Mercedes-Maybach GLS facelift begins testing

- 2022 Mercedes-Maybach GLS could be unveiled in the second half of next year

- The model is expected to feature minor design revisions and an updated feature list

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the Maybach GLS back in November 2019. The carmaker launched the luxury SUV in the country earlier this year, and you can read all about it here. The company has now begun working on the facelifted version of the model, evident from the new spy shots.

As seen in the spy images, the updated Mercedes-Maybach GLS does not feature any changes to the front profile, and the only camouflage is for the Maybach badging on the front grille. That said, this is an early test mule and we expect changes in the form of a revised lower fascia and a refreshed bumper. The side profile too remains unchanged, and the model continues to ride on 22-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the SUV is partly camouflaged near the tail lights, hinting at where the changes could lie. While the tail lights seem to be the same units as those on the outgoing model, we are likely to see a tweaked design at the reveal.

Inside, the Mercedes-Maybach is expected to be as luxurious as the current model on sale, if not more. Reports suggest that the refreshed luxury SUV could receive a three-spoke steering wheel from the new S-Class, as well as the latest version of the brand’s MBUX system.

Under the hood, the 2022 Mercedes-Maybach GLS is expected to carry on with the same 4.4-litre, twin-turbo, V8 engine that powers the current version. This motor produces 550bhp and 750Nm of torque in its current state of tune. We have driven the Maybach GLS, and to read our review, click here. More details are likely to surface ahead of the model’s unveiling. Stay tuned for updates.